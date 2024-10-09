Inverness planning: ‘Retirement house’ plans for Crown property and upset as modular classrooms plan for Croy makes nursery garden impossible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness planning: ‘Retirement house’ plans for Crown property and upset as modular classrooms plan for Croy makes nursery garden impossible

The latest planning update for Inverness is here.

By Stuart Findlay
Plan drawing of a Victorian house with an extension to the left
The latest planning round-up for Inverness. Image: DCT design team

It’s time for Planning Ahead – a round-up of the latest proposals lodged across Inverness.

A long-running planning wrangle has finally come to an end after Highland councillors approved plans for a residential institution in Nairnside.

And there are plans for an extension to a house in a conservation area of the city in the works.

But first, let’s take a look at a proposal that has been lodged at Croy Primary School.

Concern raised over school classroom consultation

Plans have been put in for two new modular classrooms at Croy Primary School.

Highland Council says the development is needed “to support the current school roll” and “ensure that the school facilities meet the educational needs of the local community”.

According to the most recent figures, Croy Primary is six pupils over its 100 pupil capacity.

There are a lot of school building concerns across the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

But one comment left about the plans claimed there had not been enough consultation about the plans with staff or parents.

Rosie Thompson added: “Our parent council, along with staff, have been looking to enhance our current outdoor nursery garden.

“We were all quite taken aback when this application came to light given the significant changes that are proposed.

“What a waste of time and effort that has been given to discussing this space unbeknown to us all the plans that were being put forward.”

‘Retirement house’ in Crown

An application has been raised to create a “retirement house” by building an extension to a property in the Crown area of the city.

Peter Morgan’s plans for the home on Southside Place involve demolishing part of the building.

According to the papers, it will remove some of the “clutter” and restore the building back to its more original, simpler shape.

A statement added: “This application seeks to achieve a harmonious blend of old and new, ensuring the building’s long-term viability while preserving its role within the conservation area.”

Inverness Campus proposal needs plan to mitigate noise during construction

In our last planning update, we revealed Highlands and Islands Enterprise’s (HIE) plans for phase two at Inverness Campus.

The agency lodged a scoping application for a hotel and 750,000 sq ft of “commercial floorspace”.

And according to HIE, it will be “substantially bigger” than phase one.

Since then, Scottish Water and Highland Council’s environmental health department have weighed in with their views.

There are big plans in the pipeline at Inverness Campus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

At this early stage, HIE is gathering information about what information it might need to include in a full planning application.

Environmental health officer Robin Fraser has advised that it will need a detailed plan about how it plans to mitigate noise during construction.

Scottish Water has raised no objection to the plans.

All going well, construction of phase two could begin by 2026.

But the work won’t be completed until the A9-A96 East Link Road – which currently has no expected construction date – is built.

What else is happening?

Highland councillors approved plans for a “residential institution” on the outskirts of Inverness.

There had initially been a raft of objections about the charity Gateway’s plans for Westview House in Nairnside as an earlier application sought permission to operate it as an HMO.

That plan was withdrawn and a new plan, to operate it as a residential institution, was approved at a recent council planning committee meeting.

In South Kessock, Ian Findlay’s application to change the use of the former Blackbridge Furnishings shop to a fitness centre has been approved.

And a fresh plan has come forward to build a new house in Island Bank Road.

Last month, Ronald McLeman’s proposal to demolish the existing building at the site was approved.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

More from Inverness

Inverness Justice Centre
'I thought he was going to kill me': Murder bid accused's mum's statement read…
The Victorian Market is a hotspot for independent businesses and retailers. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Inverness' Victorian Market set to become the next hot gig venue as council approve…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jiaxin Liu admitted careless driving after causing a crash on the A9 during her holiday . Picture shows; Jiaxin Liu / Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 07/10/2024
Careless driver caused A9 crash on Highland honeymoon
Johnny Foxes general manager Tina MacDonald in the popular Inverness bar. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Johnny Foxes: It's a late-night staple in Inverness - but daytime visitors are fuelling…
Police block Thornbush Road in Inverness following collision.
Police hunt for driver of silver car who could hold key to Inverness ‘serious…
Holm, Inshes, Balloch and Crown primary schools were among the most popular in Inverness. Image: Mhorvan Park/Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
REVEALED: The most in-demand schools in Inverness
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a football yob and a stalker’s pizza delivery
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A company director elbowed a man on the face in a case of apparent mistaken identity in a nightclub. Bruce Campbell, 24, lashed out at Eihmin Hudson on the dance floor at Berkeley Suite in Glasgow's Charing Cross on July 2 2023. Campbell, a director of a roofing company in Inverness, attacked barista Mr Hudson, believing that he had touched his girlfriend. However, a friend of Mr Hudson told a court that it may have been another man in the victim's company who was to blame Picture shows; Inverness roofing contractor Bruce Campbell (director of Campbell and Son Roofing Limited) - DOB: 22/02/2000 . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Inverness roofer elbowed clubber he thought had touched his girlfriend
Grant Street in Inverness. Image: Google Maps.
Man attacked on Grant Street in Inverness
Facade of Tesco Extra and Dobbies store.
Tesco promises jobs for staff affected by Inverness Dobbies closure
2

Conversation