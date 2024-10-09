Inverness planning: ‘Retirement house’ plans for Crown property and upset as modular classrooms plan for Croy makes nursery garden impossible

It’s time for Planning Ahead – a round-up of the latest proposals lodged across Inverness.

A long-running planning wrangle has finally come to an end after Highland councillors approved plans for a residential institution in Nairnside.

And there are plans for an extension to a house in a conservation area of the city in the works.

But first, let’s take a look at a proposal that has been lodged at Croy Primary School.

Concern raised over school classroom consultation

Plans have been put in for two new modular classrooms at Croy Primary School.

Highland Council says the development is needed “to support the current school roll” and “ensure that the school facilities meet the educational needs of the local community”.

According to the most recent figures, Croy Primary is six pupils over its 100 pupil capacity.

But one comment left about the plans claimed there had not been enough consultation about the plans with staff or parents.

Rosie Thompson added: “Our parent council, along with staff, have been looking to enhance our current outdoor nursery garden.

“We were all quite taken aback when this application came to light given the significant changes that are proposed.

“What a waste of time and effort that has been given to discussing this space unbeknown to us all the plans that were being put forward.”

‘Retirement house’ in Crown

An application has been raised to create a “retirement house” by building an extension to a property in the Crown area of the city.

Peter Morgan’s plans for the home on Southside Place involve demolishing part of the building.

According to the papers, it will remove some of the “clutter” and restore the building back to its more original, simpler shape.

A statement added: “This application seeks to achieve a harmonious blend of old and new, ensuring the building’s long-term viability while preserving its role within the conservation area.”

Inverness Campus proposal needs plan to mitigate noise during construction

In our last planning update, we revealed Highlands and Islands Enterprise’s (HIE) plans for phase two at Inverness Campus.

The agency lodged a scoping application for a hotel and 750,000 sq ft of “commercial floorspace”.

And according to HIE, it will be “substantially bigger” than phase one.

Since then, Scottish Water and Highland Council’s environmental health department have weighed in with their views.

At this early stage, HIE is gathering information about what information it might need to include in a full planning application.

Environmental health officer Robin Fraser has advised that it will need a detailed plan about how it plans to mitigate noise during construction.

Scottish Water has raised no objection to the plans.

All going well, construction of phase two could begin by 2026.

But the work won’t be completed until the A9-A96 East Link Road – which currently has no expected construction date – is built.

What else is happening?

Highland councillors approved plans for a “residential institution” on the outskirts of Inverness.

There had initially been a raft of objections about the charity Gateway’s plans for Westview House in Nairnside as an earlier application sought permission to operate it as an HMO.

That plan was withdrawn and a new plan, to operate it as a residential institution, was approved at a recent council planning committee meeting.

In South Kessock, Ian Findlay’s application to change the use of the former Blackbridge Furnishings shop to a fitness centre has been approved.

And a fresh plan has come forward to build a new house in Island Bank Road.

Last month, Ronald McLeman’s proposal to demolish the existing building at the site was approved.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.