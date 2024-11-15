New Pitsligo’s teenage antique expert whose passion for the past helps him deal with chronic pain

There aren’t many 16-year-olds with their own museum. But then there aren’t many teenagers like Charlie Elphinstone.

With an entire room in his home filled floor to ceiling with family heirlooms, military memorabilia, antiques and collectibles, Charlie’s collection wouldn’t be out of place on the Antiques Roadshow.

“It’s not just that this is my passion,” says the bowler hat-wearing militaria expert. “It’s like a form of therapy for me and it’s given me my life back.”

Speaking about a chronic pain condition that once kept the teen housebound, Charlie now has a promising future – thanks to his job at Strichen Antiques and his obsession with the past.

Jaw-dropping museum is farmhouse hidden gem

“It’s not open to the public,” Charlie Elphinstone tells me, as we stand open-mouthed in the former Mintlaw Academy pupil’s “museum”.

What was once the family sun room now houses hundreds of historic items personally curated by farmers’ son Charlie.

“I bet you weren’t expecting this,” Charlie’s mum Michelle chimes in, noticing our amazement.

No we were not.

When Strichen Antiques owner Graham Smith first told me about the young employee with a museum in his house, “who appraises everything military”, I had an idea it would be something special.

Just how much, I wasn’t prepared for.

Family treasures started off Charlie’s antique obsession

Wearing his usual attire: a black suit, white shirt and a blue and red striped tie (NB “it’s not polite to wear a bowler hat indoors”), Charlie is an old soul.

Deeply connected to his great-granny in particular, the eldest of Michelle and John Elphinstone’s three boys started collecting almost accidentally.

“I sort of fell into it. Some of my most important items,” he says pointing to a cabinet housing plates and cracked teapots, “are probably the least valuable financially.

“Most of my initial items came with the house, because it’s been passed down to family through the generations too.”

Wartime memorabilia takes pride of place for Charlie

The home in question is a cottage on a working Aberdeenshire farm, not too far from Bonnykelly and New Pitsligo.

While his parents and grandfather work the land, as they have done for four generations, Charlie – who helps out when needed – is much happier dealing with other people’s heirlooms.

Transfixed by a full-size mannequin in army uniform (that he paid for with his pocket money) and an organ, which came from New Pitsligo Hall, Charlie has treasure piled high.

His current collection features the steering wheel of a Shackleton bomber alongside the pilot’s gloves, a piece of shrapnel removed from the leg of a veteran after the war, and dozens of medals. That’s before a wall of army uniforms, modern and ancient helmets and even a German bayonet.

“I don’t discriminate,” says Charlie laughing, “I have stuff from the bad guys as well as the good guys.”

‘Not just a hobby, it’s a lifeline,’ says mum Michelle

I wondered how this fascination with history and collectors’ items began.

“I was about 10 I think,” Charlie says modestly, as he reboxes a perfectly preserved children’s gas mask from the 40s.

“But it’s more than just a hobby for Charlie,” mum adds.

From childhood, Charlie has struggled with repeat “issues with his ears”.

He had two operations to have grommets fitted, but the second procedure changed Charlie’s life, and not for the better.

‘It was heartbreaking to hear my son had to live in pain’

“It was the 10th of February 2020,” Charlie tells me. “How could I forget?”

After just a month the grommets in his ears had to be removed.

“Something went wrong and it left Charlie in absolute agony,” Michelle says. “It was explained to us that a nerve was damaged leaving him with tinnitus, pain, and an intolerance for just about any noise.

“He was then referred to an acute pain psychologist at 12 years old.”

Teaching Charlie “how to live in pain” it was a devastating time for the whole family.

Mum says the difference in Charlie is ‘miraculous’

“Everything – even the simplest of tasks became a massive hurdle for me. I couldn’t bear to leave my room,” Charlie says. “I’m in pain now.”

This admission is as flabbergasting as the first look of his museum because his politely spoken voice and beaming smile clearly betray some very dark days indeed.

“To see him now,” Michelle, who is hugging Charlie’s little brother Robbie, says, “is like a miracle. It got so bad for a time Charlie didn’t want to keep going. We sat with him all day and all night at times.

“It took months and months to get him the help he needs. Antiques have been like a lifeline for him.”

Charlie nods to confirm this is true. “But here I am now,” he chirps. “I even have a job.”

Antiques boss says praises ‘amazing’ Charlie

When he’s not giving talks to the New Pitsligo Library Reminiscence Club with his granny, Charlie will be hard at work in the New Pitsligo branch of Strichen Antiques Friday-Sunday each week.

Owner Graham said: “We initially met Charlie as a customer at our Strichen shop and he showed a great interest, and a remarkable knowledge of antiques for such a young man.

“Soon after, there was a position for Charlie. His knowledge and enthusiasm for antiques has grown from there.

“You could be looking at an item and without prompting, he would volunteer you a story about Henry V111 and one of his wives! Amazing!”

Great-granny Jean is greatest inspiration

As Charlie goes from item to item telling us what each represents and the story behind each piece, it’s clear he’s happiest if the story involves his great-granny Jean.

Wife of Doric poet George Elphinstone, Jean only passed away in February.

Incredibly close to his great-granny, Charlie tells me one of his favourite stories about her.

“Great-granda was in the home guard, and great-granny served in the women’s land army. She was very, very proud of this,” he says. “But unlike lots of the men who got medals she always joked that she ‘did a’ that work but never got a’ thing to show for it.’

“I decided to look into whether she was entitled to anything. Turned out she could have a commemorative medal.”

So Charlie completed the forms, applied, and paid for it himself.

“When she passed away she was laid to rest wearing it. She was so proud of that wee medal.”

And if our visit is anything to go by, she was also very proud of Charlie.

“She loved him,” said Michelle, ‘we miss her a lot.”

