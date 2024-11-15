EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Banks o’ Dee and Huntly bosses look to grasp final chance

Boss Colin Charlesworth would like Sunday’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final to kickstart a new era of success for Huntly.

But co-manager Josh Winton hopes to see a continuation of Banks o’ Dee’s winning culture.

The Black and Golds meet the Aberdeen outfit at Harlaw Park, Inverurie this weekend (2pm kick-off) in the 128th Shire Cup final.

Huntly are looking to lift their first silverware in 17 years and claim this competition for the first time since 1999.

In contrast Dee are aiming to continue their trophy-laden run of recent years as both a junior and Breedon Highland League club.

‘They’ve supported Huntly through a lot of tough times’

Charlesworth believes success on Sunday would be a great reward for those who have backed Huntly during the lean years.

He said: “It would be massive for the club, but also the community if we could win the cup.

“There are so many people connected to Huntly who give up a lot of time as volunteers.

“They get nothing for it, they just support Huntly and they’ve supported Huntly through a lot of tough times in recent years.

“I’d be delighted if we can give them something back that they deserve this weekend.

“As players and management we maybe don’t understand the true magnitude of what winning a trophy would mean for Huntly and that’s because there are people who have been around the club a lot longer than us.

“I’ve been getting a lot of messages all week from committee members, volunteers and fans wishing us luck and thanking us for getting to a final.

“We want this to be the start of the club regularly getting to finals and in recent years the club has also started climbing the league.

“Getting to this final is a sign that we’re going in the right direction. If we can get a trophy in the cabinet I think it could be the start of a really good era for Huntly.”

Aberdeen outfit have winning mentality

Banks o’ Dee have excelled in cup competitions in recent times.

They won the Aberdeenshire Cup and Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield double in season 2021-22 and the R Davidson Highland League Cup in 2023 before claiming the Shield again last term.

Ahead of their latest shot at glory, Winton said: “The guys are used to cup finals and they’re used to winning trophies so there’s definitely a winning mentality in the squad.

“However winning them in the Highland League is more difficult than in the Juniors.

“But the culture here with the guys and their expectation for themselves is to be winning trophies throughout the season.

“When you’ve been lucky enough to win trophies season upon season I think it creates that winning culture.

“Then when you add boys into the squad it just becomes infectious and it’s something you look to do every season.

“If we could win it I’d be delighted for the players and the people associated with the club who put in a lot of effort that goes unnoticed from the outside.

“We’re a club that’s very reliant on volunteers and it would be great for them if we could win it.”

Bosses eager for success

Winton and fellow co-manager Paul Lawson took charge of Banks o’ Dee in January 2023.

Victory this weekend would mean the pair will have delivered success in every cup competition they play in at Highland League level in less than two years.

Winton added: “It would be really nice to have won all the cups as a manager.

“But you can’t do it without an excellent playing squad and I think it’s about the players getting the rewards for their efforts rather than us.”

Charlesworth was appointed by Huntly last December and is attempting to win his first trophy as a manager.

He added: “I’d be kidding on if I said I wasn’t very excited about the final and that it would mean a lot to me if we were to win a trophy.

“But we’ve got a group of 20 players who all pull together, the management team are part of that as well and it means a lot to me that the players are getting this opportunity.”

Road to the final

First round

Banks o’ Dee 3-1 Keith

Dee progressed thanks to a brace from Andy Hunter and a Max Alexander strike. The Maroons did get on the scoresheet as a result of Luke Emmett’s own goal.

Huntly received a bye.

Quarter-final

Formartine United 0-4 Banks o’ Dee

The visitors to North Lodge Park advanced in impressive fashion thanks to a hat-trick from Liam Duell and a strike from Ally Stark.

Huntly 3-0 Hermes

Angus Grant, Ross Still and Sam Robertson got the goals as the Black and Golds progressed to the last four with a win against junior opposition at Christie Park.

Semi-final

Banks o’ Dee 4-2 Aberdeen

The Dons raced into a two-goal lead with a brace from Fraser Mackie, but Michael Philipson’s double and counters from Mark Gilmour and Iain Vigurs won the tie for Dee.

Huntly 3-1 Buckie Thistle

The Jags led at half-time through Joe McCabe’s early goal, but a spirited second half showing saw Huntly prevail thanks to Angus Grant’s penalty, Ross Still’s header and another strike from Grant.