Home News

Come with us inside Strichen Antiques, the family-run emporium with a flair for the fantastical

We take a look inside the Aberdeenshire store where you could you buy a stuffed lion along with some vintage china.

Graham Smith daughter Sarah of heirloom emporium Strichen Antiques.
By Lindsay Bruce

Nestled behind an inconspicuous storefront on Strichen High Street, a side lane leading to a set of iron gates marks the entrance to an all-but-hidden 5,000-square-foot curiosity shop.

Strichen Antiques on the village High Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Our writer Lindsay Bruce ventured into Strichen Antiques, the Aberdeenshire emporium with a Bridgerton-themed space, a “spooky room” and a Victorian-era stuffed lion, to see for herself what treasures lie within…

You’ll never guess what she found.

“Is that Joseph Stalin?”

Built as a Templar hall, housing a stage where Lulu is fabled to have performed, the Old Auction Rooms – now Strichen Antiques – is home to thousands of items large and small.

Unique items and curiosities from floor to ceiling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The familiar likes of local whisky memorabilia and Aberdeenshire landscapes sit alongside taxidermy animals and vintage jewellery, not to mention some deliberately provocative pieces. It’s not every day you ask the question: “Is that Joseph Stalin?”

“That’s exactly why I stock things like that,” owner Graham Smith chimes in, referring to an oil painting of the Soviet dictator. “The very fact you’re talking to me about his portrait is exactly what a place like this should do.

Graham Smith, owner, with the controversial portrait of Stalin, currently on sale in the shop.<br />Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“It should get you talking about history – even controversial history. And it should make you curious about what else we have in here.”

“What the hell is that?”

There’s certainly no shortage of talking points.

The family-owned enterprise, run largely by Graham’s wife Jenny and their daughters Sarah and Helen, is the sister property to a renovated bakery in New Pitsligo. Between both venues they stock an unrivaled collection of militaria. An SS dagger sold within minutes of being listed on their website, and recent acquisitions included a Wehrpass.

Graham Smith and daughter Sarah with their dog, Zeus, who is also a fixture of the Strichen store.<br />Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I see it as repurposing history,” adds Graham, who still has a “day job” in oil and gas.

“Though I’d be lying If I said it hadn’t caused a few ‘why the hell did you buy that?’ conversations at home.”

Truly a family business

Each of the family has their own passion for the business, which has helped Strichen Antiques evolve over recent years.

“We opened in 2017,” said Sarah, the resident jewellery aficionado.

Sarah Smith, whose passion is jewellery, especially items with celtic origins. <br />Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“It used to be Kenny Tait’s auction house. Initially we had a much smaller space for antiques and collectibles, all surrounding a central cafe area.

“But when Covid happened we made the decision to close the tea room and use that space for more antiques.

“That’s when the business really took off.”

Just one of many glass cases showcasing costume, vintage and antique jewellery.<br />Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Now with loyal, repeat customers and a wall of sticky notes from prospective buyers, it’s fast becoming Aberdeenshire’s go-to destination for curiosities and trinkets.

A £400 Victorian necklace went home with a familiar face just this week.

“As soon as it came in I knew exactly who would want it,” smiles Sarah. “You get to know your regulars.”

The art of finding great antiques

Jenny, who prefers to work behind-the-scenes, is the art-lover in the family.

Learning “as she went along” Sarah says her mum has developed quite an eye for must-have paintings and interior decor.

“This one is my favourite,” Jenny tells us, pointing to a stunning oil on canvas entitled Red Bird Box.

Red Bird Box by David Harris displayed on the wall in the old auction room. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“It was previously displayed in the main hall of the Royal Academy. It’s by local artist David Harris.”

With a price tag of £6,000 it’s one of their pricier items. Though fans of the artist can have their pick of his work. The walls are lined with his Aberdeenshire landscapes, displayed and sold on a commission basis.

Chesterfield furniture underneath Harris’ artwork. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“It’s part of what makes us special,” adds Jenny. “We have items from all over the world, but we do have a reputation for sourcing local items as well.”

Come look around inside

So where do you start in the hubbub of heirlooms and antiquities?

Well, visitors to Strichen Antiques will enter the building via a small courtyard.

Gates leading into the courtyard of the antique centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

On reaching the entrance shoppers can visit the “art deco room” to the left, or the anatomically-themed “spooky room” on the right.

Previously rented to local businesses, what was once a florist shop and a barber’s concession now provide additional display space.

The art deco room. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We call this the art deco room, really because it was previously styled that way,” said Sarah, 28. “Currently it’s a lovely space for showing some of our most popular items such as furniture and Tiffany-style lamps.

“But like every room in the building, there’s a mix of genuine antiques with pre-loved items.”

And if Tiffany-style lamps aren’t your thing, how about one made with a spine?

It’s a hip joint – literally

This ethos of mixing new with old is typified across the entrance hall.

Plastic joints for medical training, in the spooky room. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Dark green walls with shelves brandishing a mix of plastic skulls and genuine animal skeletons are juxtaposed with anatomical drawings and med school “hip joint” artifacts.

One of the more unusual items housed in the spooky room. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

All contributing to the enclave’s “spookiness”, which wouldn’t be quite the same without the miniature monkey in a glass cloche, nothing truly says spine-tingling more than a lamp fashioned from vertebrae and multiple skulls fused together.

Animal items aplenty

From there the next stop is what was once the main body of the former auction room. And it’s impossible to know where to look first.

Like a living “magic eye” painting, after you shift your gaze from exquisite vintage jewellery and celtic treasures – curated by Sarah – the gallery of taxidermy beasts becomes all the more staggering.

A veritable taxidermy zoo on display. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“It’s not everyday you see an actual stuffed Lion,” I muse.

“We had a moose last week,” was the reply.

Peaky Blinders-inspired collections

Sitting for a moment on one of the many stunning Chesterfield chairs and sofas –  ever-popular and constantly sold-out additions to their stock thanks to Peaky Blinders and The Gentlemen, it’s hard not to be overwhelmed.

Vintage chess boards, sets of Encylopedia Brittanica – “usually bought for the spines”, glassware and musical instruments compete for attention.

Intricate and decorative glassware can also be purchased. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

My eyes are drawn upwards to a mezzanine.

Dance hall memories of days gone by

“We get a lot of older people coming in, telling us about the bands that used to play here, or the dances they came to,” says Sarah.

Once a status symbol, now consigned to history, fur coats for sale. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Up there, where the vintage clothes are, is apparently where Lulu once performed.”

Forgotten fashions

Just behind a perfectly preserved capercaillie, “How many people have actually seen one of them?” Graham asks,  it’s the rows and rows of pelts that catch my eye.

Strichen Antiques owner Graham Smith points out a capercaillie to writer Lindsay Bruce. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Reminiscent of my granny’s wardrobe where I played as a child, the rack of furs – a much maligned bygone symbol of luxury and wealth – sit beside kilts, tweeds and a range of 1920s hats.

“We had someone come in and buy every kilt we had,” said Graham. “They were hosting a party and they wanted everyone in full Highland dress.”

It seems there’s no such thing as a typical customer of Strichen Antiques.

A boutique for fans of Bridgerton

More exploring still to do, from the main hall the next stop is a smaller, but no less full or fascinating space, adorned with tapestries, gilded frames, and delicate items.

The Bridgerton-inspired room. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We were inspired by Bridgerton in here,” said Sarah. “It’s amazing how many people have become interested in pre-loved items because of television shows.

“Although, it’s true to say we have so much stock that we can’t exclusively stick to one type of item or one timeframe, in each section of the shop.”

Treasures from around the world

From there to a backroom housing African masks, Spanish dolls and soapstone elephants, the venue’s ability to marry one-offs with Kitsch collectibles only adds to its charm.

World artifacts like this African witch doctor mask are also stocked at Strichen Antiques. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It would take a week to truly scour every nook and well-stocked cranny.

Just when I thought all had been seen, we ventured into the final, nautical-themed room, and towards my favourite find of the day.

Assuming it was some kind of Moray or Aberdeenshire fishing paraphernalia of yore, I was mesmerised by the striking glass orbs in netting.

Marine life-inspired final room. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Are those fishing floats from the Broch?” I ask.

Laughing, Graham replies: “Japan.”

Of course. And why wouldn’t they be?

Strichen Antiques – what you need to know

Strichen Antiques is located at 54 High Street, Strichen.

It’s open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10am ~ 5pm, but shoppers can book one-to-one consultations.

Conversation