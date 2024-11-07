Commission takes action over vacant crofts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Commission takes action over vacant crofts

It says they are 'a lost opportunity' for helping the sector thrive.

By Keith Findlay
An old croft at Quidnish, on Harris.
An old croft at Quidnish, on Harris. Image: Shutterstock

The Crofting Commission has launched a new initiative it hopes will help tackle the ‘lost opportunity’ of vacant crofts.

It says its “proactive approach” is aimed at revitalising underused land, strengthening crofting communities and safeguarding the long-term future of crofting in the Highlands and Islands.

Commission chief executive Gary Campbell explained: “Vacant crofts represent a missed opportunity for new entrants to crofting and for economic activity in rural communities.

Landowners’ and owner-occupiers’ ‘vital role’ in crofting

“This initiative will provide landlords and owner-occupiers with clear information and support, while also highlighting the vital role they play in maintaining a thriving crofting sector.”

Launching its new drive to reduce the number of vacant crofts, the commission highlighted its long-term commitment to maximising the productive use of land.

Vacant crofts a ‘lost opportunity’

It added: “Vacant crofts represent a lost opportunity, particularly in areas where demand for crofts outstrips supply. By bringing these vacant crofts back into active use, the commission aims to create new opportunities for housing, livelihoods, and community development.”

Scottish Blackface sheep on a single track road on Mull.
Scottish Blackface sheep on a single track road on Mull. Image: Shutterstock

The new initiative focuses on two key areas:

  • Communication and awareness — the commission is engaging with both landlords and owner-occupiers of vacant crofts to clarify their responsibilities under crofting legislation. Landlords are being reminded of their obligations to re-let vacant crofts promptly, ensuring this “valuable land resource” contributes to the local economy and community. The commission will now also differentiate between landlords and owners of vacant crofts on the official Crofting Register.
  • Enforcement and compliance — the commission has implemented new procedures to monitor vacant crofts and investigate reports of non-compliance. This includes a focus on owner-occupiers who may not be fulfilling the requirements of active cultivation or residency. The commission will take “appropriate action” to ensure croft land is used in accordance with the law.

Helping crofting thrive

The commission said its new initiative was part of its broader efforts to promote crofting and boost the sector’s long-term sustainability.

It added: “By tackling the issue of vacant crofts, the commission is taking a significant step towards ensuring that crofting remains a vibrant and thriving way of life in the Highlands and Islands for generations to come.”

An abandoned house at Stoul croft on the shore of Loch Nevis in Lochaber
An abandoned house at Stoul croft on the shore of Loch Nevis in Lochaber. Ashley Cooper/Specialiststock

Stornoway date for crofters

Meanwhile, the Scottish Crofting Federation (SCF) will host its 2024 Gathering – Crofting: A Tradition for the Future – in the Cabarfeidh Hotel, Stornoway, on November 23.

The event will feature an opening keynote speech by Agriculture and Connectivity Minister Jim Fairlie, a panel discussion on the theme of “Sustaining Community: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow”, workshops  and an optional visit to Sweeny’s croft in Ness.

On the day before the main Gathering, SCF will hold a smaller event celebrating 100 years of community-owned crofting in the Western Isles. Tickets are available through the SCF website, crofting.org

Conversation