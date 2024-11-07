Commission takes action over vacant crofts

The Crofting Commission has launched a new initiative it hopes will help tackle the ‘lost opportunity’ of vacant crofts.

It says its “proactive approach” is aimed at revitalising underused land, strengthening crofting communities and safeguarding the long-term future of crofting in the Highlands and Islands.

Commission chief executive Gary Campbell explained: “Vacant crofts represent a missed opportunity for new entrants to crofting and for economic activity in rural communities.

Landowners’ and owner-occupiers’ ‘vital role’ in crofting

“This initiative will provide landlords and owner-occupiers with clear information and support, while also highlighting the vital role they play in maintaining a thriving crofting sector.”

Launching its new drive to reduce the number of vacant crofts, the commission highlighted its long-term commitment to maximising the productive use of land.

Vacant crofts a ‘lost opportunity’

It added: “Vacant crofts represent a lost opportunity, particularly in areas where demand for crofts outstrips supply. By bringing these vacant crofts back into active use, the commission aims to create new opportunities for housing, livelihoods, and community development.”

The new initiative focuses on two key areas:

Communication and awareness — the commission is engaging with both landlords and owner-occupiers of vacant crofts to clarify their responsibilities under crofting legislation. Landlords are being reminded of their obligations to re-let vacant crofts promptly, ensuring this “valuable land resource” contributes to the local economy and community. The commission will now also differentiate between landlords and owners of vacant crofts on the official Crofting Register.

Enforcement and compliance — the commission has implemented new procedures to monitor vacant crofts and investigate reports of non-compliance. This includes a focus on owner-occupiers who may not be fulfilling the requirements of active cultivation or residency. The commission will take “appropriate action” to ensure croft land is used in accordance with the law.

Helping crofting thrive

The commission said its new initiative was part of its broader efforts to promote crofting and boost the sector’s long-term sustainability.

It added: “By tackling the issue of vacant crofts, the commission is taking a significant step towards ensuring that crofting remains a vibrant and thriving way of life in the Highlands and Islands for generations to come.”

Stornoway date for crofters

Meanwhile, the Scottish Crofting Federation (SCF) will host its 2024 Gathering – Crofting: A Tradition for the Future – in the Cabarfeidh Hotel, Stornoway, on November 23.

The event will feature an opening keynote speech by Agriculture and Connectivity Minister Jim Fairlie, a panel discussion on the theme of “Sustaining Community: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow”, workshops and an optional visit to Sweeny’s croft in Ness.

On the day before the main Gathering, SCF will hold a smaller event celebrating 100 years of community-owned crofting in the Western Isles. Tickets are available through the SCF website, crofting.org

