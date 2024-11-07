Highland Council van blocks electric charging point at Inverness HQ for a MONTH

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Council van blocks electric charging point at Inverness HQ for a MONTH

Officials conceded that some staff would need to be "educated".

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
The Highland Council van in question, at the spot. Image: Supplied
The Highland Council van in question, at the spot. Image: Supplied

A Highland Council van was left blocking a public charging point for electric vehicles for a month – at the authority’s own Inverness HQ.

The vehicle was abandoned in the council’s own car park behind its Glenurquhart Road headquarters.

Local parking wardens in Inverness spotted the violation and swiftly issued a fine, which remained tucked under a windscreen wiper for some time while it sat motionless.

The electric van in question. Supplied by Councillor Patrick Logue.

Why was it left?

The squint vehicle was spotted multiple times by  increasingly bemused councillor Patrick Logue – who raised the issue at a climate change committee meeting today.

The council has 52 charging points in depots across the Highlands – but sometimes public charging points are used for its electric vehicles.

This van is one of Highland Council’s 89-strong fleet, which is just 8% of the entire range. The rest use fossil fuel.

The van back when it was first spotted. Image supplied by Councillor Patrick Logue.

Council vehicles ‘regularly block EV charging points’, says councillor

Mr Logue stressed this was an “extreme example” – but claimed council vehicles regularly overstay their welcome at these spots.

“The council should be acting as an example when it comes to responsible use of public chargers,” he fumed.

“It just makes no sense. Highland Council are taking up spaces from people who need to use them…

“No one would block a petrol pump for days if they weren’t using it.”

The car park in question behind council HQ. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

What was the response?

Council officers said it was an “education issue”, and workers would be clued up on the correct etiquette.

It came as a council report outlined training targets due to be completed earlier this year have not been met.

Officers said all of the senior management have been trained in the council’s net zero agenda, and training for all other staff will now begin in due course.

The hope is the training will include electric charging protocols and ensure charging points are available for use when possible.

