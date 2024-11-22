Small Moray farm up for grabs at offers over £520,000

Growing demand for smallholdings from “lifestyle” buyers is expected to drive a surge of interest in a farm up for sale near Keith.

Upper Lynemore Farm, in the Isla Valley, is on the market at offers over £520,000.

DM Hall Chartered Surveyors has described the Moray property as “an attractive smallholding”.

And it boasts “stunning views of Banffshire’s rolling countryside”.

A spokesman for the firm added: “The sellers are a local family who are looking to increase their current landholding.”

Well-tended fields, hardy trees and distant panoramas of rounded hills.”

The arable farmland at Upper Lynemore extends to about 25.75 acres. Currently, this is mostly used for livestock grazing.

According to DM Hall, it is a landscape of “well-tended fields, hardy trees and distant panoramas of rounded hills”.

Meanwhile, the farmhouse is said to be in “pristine, move-in condition”.

And championing the property’s lifestyle credentials, DM Hall said: “The enduring appeal of owning land speaks to something deep inside most people.

“But the allure of a place of your own in one of the most softly beautiful parts of the kingdom holds a particular piquancy.

“Add the attraction of a modern house – in pristine, move-in condition – with views over rolling countryside, and that sums up the property.”

Upper Lynemore is “likely to experience a surge in interest,” the agent said.

It explained this is due to factors including, as the Scottish Land Commission (SLC)’s 2024 Rural Land Market Insights report notes, strong demand for smallholdings from lifestyle buyers.

According to the SLC, mixed farming units like Upper Lynemore have attracted new-found interest due to their blend of food production and nature restoration potential.

This may prove beneficial when considering the new agricultural support scheme, DM Hall said.

What else is there at Upper Lynemore Farm?

Outbuildings at the farm are “of mixed repair and provide useful shelter and storage”.

DM Hall continued: “There is a large hardstanding area located adjacent to the steading which is used for the storage of bales.

“Mains electricity and private water are connected to some, but not all, of the buildings.

Viewing is by appointment only. Expressions of interest should be directed to Kirstie.McLachlan@dmhall.co.uk, or on 01786 833800, at DM Hall’s Bridge of Allan branch.