Former Rothes police house hits the market – and the old cells are still there

The three-bedroom home offers stunning countryside views.

By Ena Saracevic
The property has previously been used as a police house. Image: Compass Estates.
The former Rothes police house has hit the market for £215,000.

Gateside Land Street is located in the south of the town and offers a mix of historical character and modern charm.

Standing with magnificent countryside views, this three-bedroom and two-bathroom home has been upgraded by the current owners while maintaining many of its original features.

This includes the former police cells, which offer exciting conversion potential, particularly with the addition of a large attic space.

The home is located in the south of Rothes. Image: Compass Estates.

A look inside the former police house…

Entering the home, you are met with a sweeping staircase that automatically highlights the property’s distinguished past.

A downstairs bathroom, designed with an integrated utility area, adds further convenience to the home.

The living room has its own cosy multi-fuel stove and is a perfect spot for quiet evening.

The adjacent dining room, also featuring a multi-fuel stove, provides ample space for gatherings.

A cosy living space offers a multi-fuel stove. Image: Compass Estates.
The home has many modern upgrades. Image: Compass Estates.

The newly fitted galley-style kitchen is equipped with integrated appliances, offering functionality and style for the home chef.

Its ground floor also has a bedroom which offers great views of the surrounding countryside.

At the end of the hallway, there are two cells from the property’s police house past.

The estate agent has said they offer a great opportunity for conversion potential, particularly with the addition of a large attic space.

Two prison cells remain in the property. Image: Compass Estates.
There are three bedrooms in the home. Image: Compass Estates.

Going upstairs in the home, there are two well-proportioned bedrooms and a recently installed shower room.

Both bedrooms are positioned to capture the best of the countryside views.

This ensures to provide a peaceful retreat, ideal for unwinding at the end of the day.

Stunning views of Rothes

There are beautiful views of the Rothes countryside. Image: Compass Estates.

Outside the property includes off-street parking and two stone-built sheds.

A large patio area and private garden offer plenty of outdoor space to relax and entertain.

Gateside Land Street in Rothes is being listed with Compass Estates for offers from £215,000.

