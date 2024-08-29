Debate: Would you move to a remote Scottish island?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

Debate: Would you move to a remote Scottish island?

As a 100-year-old cottage goes on the market for £60k in Shetland and working from home is fully embraced, we wonder: would you consider the island life? Let us know in the comments section below.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Beautiful cottage on Unst in Shetland, sitting near water amid green fields
The picturesque Da Laggans Cottage near Baltasound on the island of Unst, Shetland. Image: Bell Ingram

The scenery is spectacular and the quality of life sublime – and yet huge swathes of Scotland’s most remote landscapes remain under-populated.

This month a 100-year-old cottage at the edge of an idyllic loch on Shetland’s northernmost inhabited island went on the market for just £60,000.

Da Laggans Cottage sits in a picturesque location near Baltasound on Unst and, while in need of restoration, it could become a heavenly home for its next owner.

Meanwhile, population – or lack thereof – remains a challenge throughout the Highlands and islands.

Highland Council warned in December of a “significant risk” that some areas were being “drained” of people.

‘Great North Exodus’

Described as “the Great North Exodus”, it’s an issue that continues to perplex government, local authorities, and communities.

So-called repopulation zones are one idea when it comes to trying reverse the trend.

But what else could be done to entice people to either make the move north or stay put in the first place?

three cars seen from above on a winding road in the Quinag Mountain Range in the Highlands.
Rush hour near the Quinag Mountain range in the North West Highlands. Image: Shutterstock.

It used to be that people needed to stay within easy commuting distance of their place of work.

But the advent of working from home has opened up a world of new possibilities around where we live.

So, if you’ve ever dreamed of escaping the hustle and bustle and heading off to a stunning landscape with big skies, glorious beaches, and wonderful wildlife, what’s stopping you?

Why can’t you move to a Scottish island?

Is it worries over family? Broadband connection? Schools?

Dolphins swimming around Hebrides.
Dolphins put on a show around the north-west coast of Scotland. Image: Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust.

Or do you enjoy easy access to ‘civilisation’ – with supermarkets, coffee shops, pubs, and a cinema on your doorstep?

Whatever your thoughts, we’re asking: would you move to a Scottish island?



Share your thoughts in the comments below.

