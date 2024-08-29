Debate: Would you move to a remote Scottish island?

The scenery is spectacular and the quality of life sublime – and yet huge swathes of Scotland’s most remote landscapes remain under-populated.

This month a 100-year-old cottage at the edge of an idyllic loch on Shetland’s northernmost inhabited island went on the market for just £60,000.

Da Laggans Cottage sits in a picturesque location near Baltasound on Unst and, while in need of restoration, it could become a heavenly home for its next owner.

Meanwhile, population – or lack thereof – remains a challenge throughout the Highlands and islands.

Highland Council warned in December of a “significant risk” that some areas were being “drained” of people.

‘Great North Exodus’

Described as “the Great North Exodus”, it’s an issue that continues to perplex government, local authorities, and communities.

So-called repopulation zones are one idea when it comes to trying reverse the trend.

But what else could be done to entice people to either make the move north or stay put in the first place?

It used to be that people needed to stay within easy commuting distance of their place of work.

But the advent of working from home has opened up a world of new possibilities around where we live.

So, if you’ve ever dreamed of escaping the hustle and bustle and heading off to a stunning landscape with big skies, glorious beaches, and wonderful wildlife, what’s stopping you?

Why can’t you move to a Scottish island?

Is it worries over family? Broadband connection? Schools?

Or do you enjoy easy access to ‘civilisation’ – with supermarkets, coffee shops, pubs, and a cinema on your doorstep?

Whatever your thoughts, we’re asking: would you move to a Scottish island?

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Share your thoughts in the comments below.