North and north-east farmers pitch in to keep traffic moving

The value of farmers for keeping us fed is widely recognised but we also have them to thank for going out at all hours to plough our roads in wintry weather.

The start of the new year has seen temperatures plummet.

Arctic conditions have forced many schools to close and caused all sorts of disruption.

But it would be a lot worse if it weren’t for the battalion of tractor drivers who devote so much spare time to trying to keep the roads clear.

Farmers’ hard graft keeps traffic moving

Councils in the north and north-east in particular rely on these selfless individuals to supplement their gritting operations.

North-east farmers putting in some hard graft to help keep traffic moving include Scott Campbell

He and his dad, Iain, and uncle, Neil, farm at Kirkton of Kinellar, near Blackburn.

Scott said: “We do a huge range of snow clearing jobs.

“As arable farmers, we have time in winter to do it and make good use of machinery which would otherwise be parked up.

“Work ranges from the original council rural routes to private companies in Blackburn, Kintore and Inverurie, to helping out community village halls and locals.

“This past week it has been non-stop and ranged from clearing rural and town and village roads, helping get nurses to work, and kids to nursery and school to dealing with jack-knifed lorries.”

‘Huge public support’

He added: “I have been getting huge public support.

“Kids love seeing the tractors and it brings the community together.”

The sterling efforts of farmers like Scott this winter come amid the outcry over the so-called “family farm tax”.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced plans to slash valuable inheritance tax reliefs for the sector in her Autumn Budget.

Scott said: “The recently announced budget changes will have a significant impact on farming in the future and risk loosing farmers all together.

“Some farmers are suggesting we stop clearing snow to highlight the impact this will have.

“But it is not in my blood to stop working and helping people.

“If we parked up it could cause huge health and safety issues, and impact emergency services and livestock feed deliveries.

“As a kid I always loved going out to help snow clearing and enjoy helping people, so really enjoy this time of year.”

The weather is expected to turn milder in the days ahead.

But we may not have seen the last of the snow this winter..

And if it returns, farmers like Scott will be there to help us all out again.