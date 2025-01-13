North and north-east farmers pitch in to keep traffic moving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North and north-east farmers pitch in to keep traffic moving

Road conditions would be a lot worse if it weren't for the battalion of  tractor drivers.

By Keith Findlay
Scott Campbell, right, and his dad, Iain, on snow-ploughing duty.
Scott Campbell, right, and his dad, Iain, on snow-ploughing duty. Image: Scott Campbell

The value of farmers for keeping us fed is widely recognised but we also have them to thank for going out at all hours to plough our roads in wintry weather.

The start of the new year has seen temperatures plummet.

Arctic conditions have forced many schools to close and caused all sorts of disruption.

But it would be a lot worse if it weren’t for the battalion of  tractor drivers who devote so much spare time to trying to keep the roads clear.

Farmers’ hard graft keeps traffic moving

Councils in the north and north-east in particular rely on these selfless individuals to supplement their gritting operations.

North-east farmers putting in some hard graft to help keep traffic moving include Scott Campbell

He and his dad, Iain, and uncle, Neil, farm at Kirkton of Kinellar, near Blackburn.

Sign saying snow clearing needs a farmer
Councils can’t do it all on their own. Image: Scott Campbell

Scott said: “We do a huge range of snow clearing jobs.

“As arable farmers, we have time in winter to do it and make good use of machinery which would otherwise be parked up.

“Work ranges from the original council rural routes to private companies in Blackburn, Kintore and Inverurie, to helping out community village halls and locals.

“This past week it has been non-stop and ranged from clearing rural and town and village roads, helping get nurses to work, and kids to nursery and school to dealing with jack-knifed lorries.”

‘Huge public support’

He added: “I have been getting huge public support.

“Kids love seeing the tractors and it brings the community together.”

The sterling efforts of farmers like Scott this winter come amid the outcry over the so-called “family farm tax”.

Andrew Sharp sent us this photo of his tractor out clearing snow.
Andrew Sharp sent us this photo of his tractor out clearing snow. Image: Andrew Sharp

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced plans to slash valuable inheritance tax reliefs for the sector in her Autumn Budget.

Scott said: “The recently announced budget changes will have a significant impact on farming in the future and risk loosing farmers all together.

“Some farmers are suggesting we stop clearing snow to highlight the impact this will have.

“But it is not in my blood to stop working and helping people.

Farmers on snow plough duty in the north-east.
Farmers on snow plough duty in the north-east. Image: Scott Campbell

“If we parked up it could cause huge health and safety issues, and impact emergency services and livestock feed deliveries.

“As a kid I always loved going out to help snow clearing and enjoy helping people, so really enjoy this time of year.”

The weather is expected to turn milder in the days ahead.

But we may not have seen the last of the snow this winter..

And if it returns, farmers like Scott will be there to help us all out again.

Conversation