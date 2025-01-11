Revealed: The Aberdeen postcodes with the most casualties amid ‘minimal gritting’ during wintry week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Revealed: The Aberdeen postcodes with the most casualties amid ‘minimal gritting’ during wintry week

NHS Grampian has revealed the number of patients being admitted at hospital from different parts of the north-east.

Some pavements and roads in Aberdeen remain slippery more than a week on from snow first arriving.
Some pavements and roads in Aberdeen remain slippery more than a week on from snow first arriving. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

Dozens of people living in the west end of Aberdeen and its leafy suburbs have ended up in hospital as the council carries out “minimal gritting” on icy city streets.

The NHS has revealed the Aberdeen postcodes with the highest number of patients attending at the emergency department over the past week.

While many busy areas of the city have been regularly gritted, the council is taking a “minimal” approach this winter amid soaring costs.

The area around Sunnybank Primary School on Friday morning. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

This means that some streets have been left unattended since the big freeze began at the turn of the year.

Amid rising complaints, Aberdeen City Council told restless residents that workers “can’t be everywhere at once”.

We reveal:

  • The areas of Aberdeen, and the wider north-east, with the most people hospitalised
  • How one ungritted city road became a makeshift “primary” route when a water main burst and drivers were diverted along it
  • Which Aberdeenshire town has seen the most injuries
  • And how Aberdeen City Council’s co-leader has been taken to task by his Torry constituents

Which postcodes in Aberdeen have had the most injuries during week of minimal gritting?

Earlier this week, we revealed scores of people had been taken to hospital as a result of slips, trips and falls.

On Tuesday alone, 56 casualties attended at Aberdeen’s already-stretched A&E department.

ARI in snow.
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) has witnessed a large increase in people being admitted due to falls. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

NHS Grampian has collated figures which show the postcodes of these patients, offering an insight into the areas where people are most often being injured.

People living in the AB15 area, which includes scores of streets in the west end and stretches out towards the Cults area, has the highest number.

As of 1pm yesterday, 28 people from the area of Aberdeen had been admitted to A&E.

Where else are people most frequently getting hurt?

Meanwhile, 23 people from the city’s AB24 postcode have ended up in A&E.

This includes Old Aberdeen, the beach area, Seaton and Woodside.

Kittybrewster also comes under AB24, where drivers were yesterday diverted onto the untreated Erskine Street after a pipe burst on nearby Bedford Road.

Bedford Road is shut. Image: Ellie Milne/DC Thomson
Drivers are instead being sent along Erskine Street… Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Torry residents warn of injuries risk from lack of Aberdeen gritting

In the Torry/Ferryhill area, tensions are growing as pavements remain frozen.

Official figures show 16 people from the AB11 postcode ended up with injuries, while concerns mount about a lack of gritting in the Aberdeen community.

Residents have taken to social media to warn that this number could have been much higher…

Am angry address was issued to Aberdeen City Council co-leader, and local member, Christian Allard on a local Facebook page.

SNP council co-leader Christian Allard won't let the IT glitch delay the vote on the Aberdeen bus gates. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
SNP council co-leader Christian Allard received a frosty reaction on social media. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The resident said pavements “have become solid sheets of ice”, leading to “numerous falls, injuries, and people being too afraid to leave their homes”.

“It is beyond time for the council to review its pavement gritting policy,” they added.

“The current situation is dangerous.”

The SNP group leader stressed that teams are working from 4am “every day” and reminded people to report any empty grit bins.

A near-empty Aberdeen grit bin on Friday. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Which Aberdeenshire town has the most A&E injuries?

Earlier this week, images surfaced showing a wheelchair-bound Inverurie resident being pushed along the road through the town centre, as pavements had become impassable.

From the town’s AB51 postcode, a total of 14 people made the trip to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s emergency department.

The Burn Lane Car Park in Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And across the week, 32 people from the IV30 postcode in Elgin have attended at the town’s Dr Gray’s Hospital.

Have you struggled to get about in the cold weather this week? Let us know in our comments section below

What does Aberdeen City Council say about gritting plan?

The council has stressed that its “highest priority” pavements are on and around Union Street.

A spokeswoman added: “When it’s snowing or sleeting, we’re pretty much continually gritting these.”

New snow and ice weather warning issued by Met Office
Snow and ice in Aberdeen this week. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

However, she added that some “priority two” pavements and “secondary” roads have also been treated when possible.

And while the spokeswoman told The Press and Journal that “all available crews” were out yesterday and “would continue” their efforts, she sounded a note of caution.

A grit bin in Kittybrewster, which people in Aberdeen postcodes without gritting are being encouraged to use. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

“People should remember we can’t be everywhere at once around the city,” she added.

And residents are being reminded that there are 900 grit bins in the city, along with community salt bins, which can be used.

