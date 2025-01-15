Foot-and-mouth disease: Scottish Government says farmers must be vigilant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Foot-and-mouth disease: Scottish Government says farmers must be vigilant

German case prompts prompts change in UK risk level to 'medium'

By Keith Findlay
Foot-and-mouth disease warnings
No-one wants to see signs like these in the UK again. Image: Paul Faith/PA Wire

Scotland can avoid another devastating foot-and-mouth outbreak if farmers remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions, the country’s chief veterinary officer, Sheila Voas, has said.

The UK Government has introduced a ban on imports of pigs, cattle and sheep from Germany after a case of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) was confirmed there.

Meanwhile, the risk level of FMD to the UK has been increased to “medium”.

Is there a risk to humans?

FMD poses no risk to human or food safety.

But it is highly contagious for cattle, sheep, pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals.

This virus spreads easily through direct contact and airborne transmission is possible.

Clinical signs vary, depending on the animal, but symptoms in cattle include sores and blisters on the feet, mouth and tongue.

There is also the potential for a fever, lameness and reluctance to feed.

Economic risk

The disease can have a devastating financial and emotional impact on affected farmers, who face production losses like reduced milk yields and culling their livestock.

It can also lead to wider economic impacts, with the loss of access to foreign markets for animals, meat and milk for affected countries.

Close-up of a cow
Another foot-and-mouth outbreak in Scotland could hit farmers hard. Image: Phil Wilkinson/SRUC/PA Wire

The UK’s last FMD outbreak was in 2007, on four farms in Surrey.

It was an earlier one, in 2001, which caused the most havoc.

The report from an official inquiry into the 2001 outbreak described it as a national crisis and “probably one of the greatest social upheavals since the war.”

The economic impact of foot-and-mouth disease is highlighted in this article in The Press and Journal from March 2001.
The economic impact of foot-and-mouth disease is highlighted in this article in The Press and Journal from March 2001. Image: DCT Media Date; Unknown
Traffic crossing disinfectant pads on the Argyll/Highland border, at Duror, in 2001.
Traffic crossing disinfectant pads on the Argyll/Highland border, at Duror, in 2001. Image: Iain Ferguson

How will foot-and-mouth disease be stopped from reaching Scotland?

Commenting on the risk to Scotland from the new German case, Ms Voas said: “I appreciate the concern this latest development will be causing to the farming community and wider agricultural sector.

“We have not seen foot and mouth disease in Scotland since 2001, and, alongside government restrictions, with strict on-farm biosecurity, compliance with the swill feeding ban, and the reporting of all suspicions of notifiable disease promptly, we can avoid a further outbreak.”

Sheila Voas, Scotland's chief veterinary officer.
Sheila Voas, Scotland’s chief veterinary officer.

She added: “Quickly recognising clinical signs of the disease in livestock is vital to controlling and preventing it from spreading.

“In cattle and pigs the signs of disease are usually readily seen, however, sheep do not always show obvious clinical signs. I would urge sheep farmers to be particularly vigilant.”

‘Robust’ contingency plans

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said: “We have robust contingency plans in place to manage the risk of this disease to protect farmers and our food security.

“The Scottish Government’s preparedness was tested in 2018 through Exercise Blackthorn, which simulated a medium to large-scale foot and mouth disease outbreak that had spread from England to Wales and Scotland.

“I am confident in our ability to manage any such occurrence.”

Agriculture minister Jim Fairlie
Agriculture minister Jim Fairlie. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

Mr Fairlie added: “I am urging livestock keepers to remain vigilant for signs of the disease and remind them they have a legal requirement to immediately report any suspicion of disease in Scotland to the local Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) field services office.”

Alpha Scotland can be contacted on 03000 600 703.

Meanwhile, UK Environment Minister Daniel Zeichner has insisted officials will do “whatever it takes” to protect British farmers from the risks posed by FMD.

Daniel Zeichner, the UK's new fisheries minister.
Daniel Zeichner MP. Image: Andrew McCaren/LNP/Shutterstock

Responding to an urgent question on the issue in the House of Commons, Mr Zeichner said: “Defra (Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs) has taken rapid action to protect the UK, including suspending the commercial import of the susceptible animals in Germany, and restricting personal imports of animal products from across the European Union.”

