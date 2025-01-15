Inverurie home offers chance at life in a castle for just £225,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inverurie home offers chance at life in a castle for just £225,000

Tapestry House is part of Keith Hall, which incorporates the 16th century Caskieben Castle

By Jamie Sinclair
The grounds of Keith Hall. Image: aspc.
The grounds of Keith Hall. Image: aspc.

A home that forms part of a stunning Inverurie castle is on the market for offers over £225,000.

Tapestry House is situated within Keith Hall, which includes the 16th-century Caskieben Castle.

The impressive building, within extensive grounds, was restored in 1984 and divided into eight flats and six houses.

Listed by aspc, the three-bedroom home offers potential new buyers to live like royalty, all the while surrounded by stunning scenery.

That scenery includes a lake with its own estate boat, together with an orchard and extensive paths for walks.

The imposing entrance to Tapestry House. Image: aspc.

Inside Tapestry House

With neutral decor throughout, and many of the original features still in place, agents say Tapestry House offers a sense of grandeur.

An original traditional hardwood door gives access to the entrance which leads to the lounge as well as an overhanging gallery.

The home’s impressive gallery. Image: aspc.

The spacious lounge has ample space, with large windows allowing for plenty of sunlight, while the kitchen space offers an oven, dishwasher, as well as fridge/freezer.

All are included in the sale.

Two bedrooms are found on the first floor, each offering views of the rear gardens, together with a family bathroom.

The larger of the bedrooms has built-in wardrobes with sliding doors.

The kitchen space comes complete with appliances and white goods. Image: aspc.
The modern bathroom: Image: aspc.

Up one further set of stair is the final bedroom and access to the loft storage place.

A generously-sized room overlooks the front courtyard, through two Velux windows.

The well-sized third-floor bedroom. Image: aspc.

Outside the grounds of Tapestry House

The enclosed garden space is surrounded by high-level hedging to give a sense of privacy to the owner.

Keen gardeners will have plenty of green space and can store everything they need in a private shed in the courtyard.

The courtyard incudes private storage space. Image: aspc.
The grounds surrounding Keith Hall. Image: aspc.

There is ample space for parking in front of the single garage.

And a gate leads to the shared castle grounds, which offer walks, a lake with a jetty and estate boat, a barbecue area, drying green and a small orchard.

Conversation