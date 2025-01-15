Inverurie home offers chance at life in a castle for just £225,000

A home that forms part of a stunning Inverurie castle is on the market for offers over £225,000.

Tapestry House is situated within Keith Hall, which includes the 16th-century Caskieben Castle.

The impressive building, within extensive grounds, was restored in 1984 and divided into eight flats and six houses.

Listed by aspc, the three-bedroom home offers potential new buyers to live like royalty, all the while surrounded by stunning scenery.

That scenery includes a lake with its own estate boat, together with an orchard and extensive paths for walks.

Inside Tapestry House

With neutral decor throughout, and many of the original features still in place, agents say Tapestry House offers a sense of grandeur.

An original traditional hardwood door gives access to the entrance which leads to the lounge as well as an overhanging gallery.

The spacious lounge has ample space, with large windows allowing for plenty of sunlight, while the kitchen space offers an oven, dishwasher, as well as fridge/freezer.

All are included in the sale.

Two bedrooms are found on the first floor, each offering views of the rear gardens, together with a family bathroom.

The larger of the bedrooms has built-in wardrobes with sliding doors.

Up one further set of stair is the final bedroom and access to the loft storage place.

A generously-sized room overlooks the front courtyard, through two Velux windows.

Outside the grounds of Tapestry House

The enclosed garden space is surrounded by high-level hedging to give a sense of privacy to the owner.

Keen gardeners will have plenty of green space and can store everything they need in a private shed in the courtyard.

There is ample space for parking in front of the single garage.

And a gate leads to the shared castle grounds, which offer walks, a lake with a jetty and estate boat, a barbecue area, drying green and a small orchard.