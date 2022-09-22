Commercial property: Can north-east buck UK recession?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commercial property: Can north-east buck UK recession?

By Chris Ion
September 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 22, 2022, 7:55 am
The shaded area is a half-acre development site near Stonehaven harbour on the market.
The shaded area is a half-acre development site near Stonehaven harbour on the market.

The north-east has a habit of doing the opposite to the rest of the UK economically. Chris Ion, of Graham + Sibbald, highlights opportunities in a “hot” property development market.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire comprise a unique market in the UK, with their prominent focus on energy production.

This creates ongoing employment opportunities which, in turn, lead to greater demand for housing and commercial property, compared to elsewhere across the country where markets are currently flatlining.

Did financial crisis bypass Aberdeen?

Aberdeen is not immune to economic issues, of course, but it has been argued the city is a part of the UK which could potentially buck the economic recession.

It was reported to be “largely unaffected” by the financial crisis in 2008 and experienced a boom period in the years that followed, buoyed by high sustained oil prices.

Presently, the competition sees housebuilders struggling in a market so hot with activity that developers either have a confident finger on the pulse or are being priced out of the central belt entirely.

Chris Ion.

The purchase of both land and property for development is increasing in demand, and we are seeing smaller or more niche development opportunities being considered by developers to keep a foothold.

Housebuilders are seeing greater demand for family homes, despite the current economic worries, as families continue to rebase their needs post-pandemic.

But rising construction costs and labour supply shortages are having an impact on property prices, with buyers stretching savings to their maximum.

The commercial investment market is following a similar trend of exciting activity and it begs the question, will Aberdeen be counter-cyclical once again?

‘Idyllic’ Stonehaven

Graham + Sibbald recently brought to the market a unique development site in Stonehaven.

It extends to 0.53 acres, situated approximately 262ft from Stonehaven harbour and within a conservation area.

This popular coastal town is in an idyllic location, with a population of around 11,150.

In 2018 it was named as one of the five most beautiful towns in Scotland.

At a guide price of £250,000, excluding VAT, the development site would constitute an infill location in terms of policy P3 (infill and householder developments within settlements, including home and work proposals) of the adopted local development plan.

Richmondhill House, Aberdeen.

We are also currently marketing a prime Aberdeen west-end development opportunity, Richmondhill House, which comprises a detached granite building and former nursery.

A hidden gem, with a total site area extending to 0.55 acres, the subjects boast an impressive Grade C listed building, built in the mid-19th century.

Arranged over three stories and a basement, the property has kept many original period features.

Priced at £800,000 – excluding VAT – for the heritable interest, the site is situated within an area zoned for residential property.

The purchase of both land and property for development is increasing in demand, and we are seeing smaller or more niche development opportunities being considered by developers to keep a foothold.”

Interested parties are invited to submit an inquiry to Aberdeen City Council to find out more.

These two quite unique development opportunities are located within a local economy which has the potential to ride out the next period of economic uncertainty better than most.

Chris Ion is a director of chartered surveyors and property consultants Graham + Sibbald and leads the firm’s commercial team in Aberdeen.

