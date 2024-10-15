Aberdeen and Inverness workers to lose jobs as tool hire firm shuts branches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen and Inverness workers to lose jobs as tool hire firm shuts branches

One shocked Aberdeen worker said the closure has come “out of the blue”.

HSS Hire in Dyce, Aberdeen.
HSS Hire in Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

Workers have been told the Aberdeen and Inverness branches of tool hire firm HSS Hire will close.

The business hires and sells a wide range of equipment, ranging from power tools to cleaning and decorating kits.

It operates from Lawson Road in Dyce and Harbour Road in Inverness. There will be several redundancies from both sites.

Branches in Dundee and Kingston Bridge, Glasgow, will also shut.

The last day of the branches being open will be October 23.

Shock at HSS Hire Aberdeen closure

One Aberdeen member of staff said the decision had come “out of the blue” as the branch was busy.

“When we were called into the meeting, I thought it might be to say that Dundee was closing as it’s not a busy depot and we cover some of their jobs anyway.

“But it was to say we’re all closing. It was 100% out of the blue.

“It’s apparently because we’re not making enough money but we’ve got loads of jobs.”

The HSS Hire branch in Harbour Rd, Inverness
The HSS Hire branch in Harbour Rd, Inverness. Image: Google Maps

The Aberdeen branch has nine workers, with three members of the sales team staying on to work from home.

Six Aberdeen workers involved in the hiring and maintaining of equipment will be made redundant and the branch will close.

It is understood that some workers will stay on for a short time to assist in the transportation of equipment to the company’s main Scottish depot in Bellshill.

There will be four redundancies in Inverness and two in Dundee.

Group restructure

HSS Hire Group is in the process of splitting up the hire and sales side of the business, with different management teams.

In a recent stock market update, chief executive Steve Ashmore said the operational separation of HSS Proserve and HSS Operations will “enable each business to pursue complementary growth strategies under independent leadership teams with greater control over resources and investment decisions”.

He added: “We are confident will fully unlock the growth potential of each business and provide greater optionality to maximise future value for shareholders.”

HSS has been asked to comment.

More from Local Business

Josh Winton, Aurora Energy Services chief executive Doug Duguid and Kane Winton. Image: Sure Public Relations
Inverness energy firm to create 30 new jobs with expansion
Three generations of family funeral business William T Fraser and Son. William Fraser, his son Martin and grand daughters Emily and Francesca . Images Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
William T Fraser and Son: how three generations of this family firm are changing…
Clean 4 Me owner Andrew Gentleman pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How an Elgin businessman has found success again with his second cleaning business
Elgin town centre pictured from the sky. Image: Mhorvan Park/ DC Thomson
Next steps for Elgin restaurant and new homes, nursery and retail units planned for…
Alicija Naus and Jerry Osipovic outside their West End sushi restaurant. Image: DC Thomson.
Meet the couple delighting west end diners with their self-taught twist on sushi
The former Laurencekirk care home features in this week's commercial property highlights. Image: DCT Media
Former Aberdeenshire care home up for sale after operators slammed for 'disgusting' treatment of…
Sarah Medcraf walking down Elgin High Street.
Elgin town centre: Inside look at the health of the most popular shopping streets…
The Victorian Market is a hotspot for independent businesses and retailers. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Inverness' Victorian Market set to become the next hot gig venue as council approve…
Johnny Foxes general manager Tina MacDonald in the popular Inverness bar. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Johnny Foxes: It's a late-night staple in Inverness - but daytime visitors are fuelling…
Addleshaw Goddard new partner Anya Duncan. Image: Addleshaw Goddard
Aberdeen law firm Addleshaw Goddard appoints new partner

Conversation