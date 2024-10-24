Aberdeen 2025 cruise season to be extended as more ships to visit city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen 2025 cruise season to be extended as more ships to visit city

The number of cruise calls is expected to beat that of the 49 recorded this year.

By Kelly Wilson
Costa Favolosa arrived in Aberdeen's South Harbour for the first time in July this year. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s cruise ship season is to be extended next year as the city welcomes more maiden ships.

Harbour bosses have confirmed it will be a “slightly extended” season with calls starting in early April and continuing until October.

The number of ships expected to dock in South Harbour is also set to reach up to 70 – an increase from 49 recorded this year.

Port of Aberdeen described 2024 as “exciting” as it marked the first full operational cruise season at the harbour.

Return of giant cruise ship

It also saw the arrival of the impressive 950ft Costa Favolosa, the largest ship ever to dock in Aberdeen.

With a capacity of around 3,780 passengers, it was launched in 2010 and cost an estimated £425m.

Operator Costa Cruises today confirmed it will return to the city next year.

People can catch a glimpse of the striking ship when it docks in Aberdeen’s South Harbour on September 5.

The Costa Favolosa docked in the city’s South Harbour. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

It’s making its way to the city as part of its seven-day cruise also stopping in Hamburg, Newcastle, Newhaven (Edinburgh), Invergordon and Hamburg.

Speaking about the return of Costa Favolosa, Roddy James, Port of Aberdeen chief commercial officer, said: “Costa Favolosa is the largest vessel we have ever welcomed to Port of Aberdeen in its 888-year history.

“With two calls in 2024, we look forward to welcoming her back in 2025, bringing in up to 4,000 passengers.”

‘Exciting’ year for Port of Aberdeen

More than 24,000 passengers and crew arrived in Aberdeen this season, each greeted by VisitAberdeenshire’s “meet and greet” team.

Port of Aberdeen commercial manager Marlene Mitchell said: “This year has been exciting as it marked the first full operational cruise season at South Harbour.

“It also saw the arrival of the flamboyant 290-metre Costa Favolosa, our largest cruise ship to date.

“Throughout the 2024 cruise season, we welcomed 49 ships and almost 24,000 guests and crew to the city.

“Unfortunately, five cruise calls did not arrive in port due to poor weather conditions. Which, though disappointing, is something we have no control over.”

More maiden calls for the city

The Viking Vela will be the first ship to dock at Aberdeen Harbour when it arrives on April 3.

Built this year at a cost of £340m, it can carry up to 1000 passengers and has 14 decks.

Some other vessels returning next year includes Silver Spirit and AidaSol.

Marlene said: “The 2025 cruise season will be slightly extended, with calls starting in early April and continuing through to October. I also expect an increase in both cruise calls and vessel tonnage.

“We’re also set to welcome more maiden calls (first-time visits), as well as many returning ships from 2024.

AIDAsol, was the first ship of the season to visit Aberdeen this year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“This provides us with a great opportunity to showcase both the port and the wider region.

“It’s an exciting time for the port as we continue to work collaboratively with the CruiseAberdeenshire team to further enhance our cruise offering and grow this sector of the business.”

