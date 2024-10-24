Two Aberdeenshire councillors defect to Nigel Farage’s Reform after quitting Tories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two Aberdeenshire councillors defect to Nigel Farage’s Reform after quitting Tories

Former council leader Mark Findlater and Laurie Carnie are the first Reform councillors in Scotland.

By Justin Bowie
Former council leader Mark Findlater defected to Reform. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Former council leader Mark Findlater defected to Reform. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Two Aberdeenshire councillors have joined Nigel Farage’s Reform UK after quitting the Tories.

Ex-council chief Mark Findlater and his former Conservative colleague Laurie Carnie are now the first councillors for Mr Farage’s growing party in Scotland.

It comes just one day after new Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay visited Fraserburgh, where he needs to win back frustrated voters who backed Reform in the Westminster election in July.

And it will alarm Tory chiefs two weeks before three Aberdeenshire Council byelections.

Troup councillor Mr Findlater quit the local Conservative group just two weeks ago with a cryptic quote by Chronicles of Narnia author C.S. Lewis.

Referencing the famous writer, he said: “One of the most cowardly things people do is shut their eyes to facts.”

Mr Findlater became Aberdeenshire Council chief after the 2022 local elections.

But he was ousted from the post and replaced by Tory colleague Gillian Owen just a year later.

Laurie Carnie, right, has joined Reform. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Ms Carnie, who represents the Mearns ward, was first elected as a Conservative councillor two years ago.

She quit the party recently before making the decision to join Reform.

Reform said the defections show “the Tory brand is broken not just in England but across the UK”.

A spokesperson added: “Scotland has been failed by Labour and the SNP for decades and the Scottish Tories have been utterly dismal in their opposition.

“This is just the start for Reform, we plan to campaign hard in the run up to the Holyrood election in 2026 and win seats right across Scotland.”

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay during a visit to Fraserburgh.<br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Reform caused shockwaves after exceeding expectations in July’s election, beating the Tories in numerous constituencies across the country.

The party’s highest share of the vote – more than 14% – came in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East where Douglas Ross was beaten by the SNP.

Polling for the next Holyrood election has indicated Mr Farage’s party could win seats in Holyrood if support is sustained.

