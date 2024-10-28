Whisky production returns to Moray community after more than 170 years

Whisky production has returned to a Moray community – known as “the birthplace” of malt whisky – after more than 170 years.

The Cabrach Distillery, a community-led project, has seen its first distillation marked with an exclusive ceremony.

More than 100 guests saw the distillation of the new spirit take place at Inverharroch Farm, within restored 19th century stone steadings.

The project is the flagship asset of The Cabrach Trust, which will also add a dedicated heritage centre.

The regeneration plan will also see the development of a bistro alongside the distillery.

The Cabrach Distillery secured £140,000 funding earlier this year as it vowed to become the “economic lungs” of community.

‘A long-awaited milestone in our journey’

The Cabrach Trust chief executive Jonathan Christie said the first distillation represents a “long-awaited” landmark milestone in its journey.

He said: “This is a project that will serve as the economic lungs of our regeneration vision for this special place.

“Attracting thousands of visitors to the area, captivated by the incredible history and timeless landscapes of The Cabrach.

“The wild spirit of The Cabrach will now be filled into fine casks to begin its patient maturation which, in time, will culminate in the release of The Cabrach Single Malt Scotch Whisky.”

The Cabrach Distillery is a social enterprise and the first Community Interest Company of its kind.

Cabrach is also widely regarded as “the birthplace” of malt whisky.

‘The Cabrach is my home’

Founder and chair of The Cabrach Trust, Grant Gordon OBE, feels “immeasurebly proud” of the achievement beginning production at the distillery.

He said: “The Cabrach is my home as well that of my ancestors. But in my lifetime, I’ve witnessed firsthand decades of abandonment and decline.

“Since The Cabrach Trust was established in 2013, we have witnessed the growing support of the community.

“The creation of The Cabrach Distillery sits at the heart of our regeneration aims for The Cabrach.

“This is a unique community asset, that will celebrate an important part of The Cabrach’s cultural identity. Whilst creating an extraordinary Single Malt Whisky.”

The Cabrach Distillery aspires to meet the highest social and environmental standards, creating skilled employment alongside volunteering opportunities.

All future profits generated by the distillery will be used to further progress The Cabrach Trust’s community regeneration vision.

The Cabrach Distillery first spirit ceremony

The first spirit ceremony follows a successful application by The Cabrach Trust to secure capital funding from the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes inspected the distillery stillhouse as first spirit flowed through.

She said: ““As a social enterprise and whisky distillery it’s a unique part of the vibrant food and drink sector.

“Which makes a valuable contribution to the national and local economies.

“Today’s ceremony signals the start of a new chapter for The Cabrach and its ambitions to be a leading example of community-led, rural regeneration.”

The Cabrach Distillery will distil, mature and bottle a handcrafted single malt Scotch whisky of unparalleled provenance on a very limited in scale.