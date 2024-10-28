Whisky production returns to Moray community after more than 170 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Whisky production returns to Moray community after more than 170 years

The Cabrach Distillery had more than 100 people attend its first spirit ceremony.

By Alex Banks
The Cabrach Trust CEO Jonathan Christie, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and Grant Gordon OBE, founder and chair of The Cabrach Trust. Image: Big Partnership

Whisky production has returned to a Moray community – known as “the birthplace” of malt whisky – after more than 170 years.

The Cabrach Distillery, a community-led project, has seen its first distillation marked with an exclusive ceremony.

More than 100 guests saw the distillation of the new spirit take place at Inverharroch Farm, within restored 19th century stone steadings.

The project is the flagship asset of The Cabrach Trust, which will also add a dedicated heritage centre.

The regeneration plan will also see the development of a bistro alongside the distillery.

The Cabrach Distillery secured £140,000 funding earlier this year as it vowed to become the “economic lungs” of community.

‘A long-awaited milestone in our journey’

The Cabrach Trust chief executive Jonathan Christie said the first distillation represents a “long-awaited” landmark milestone in its journey.

He said: “This is a project that will serve as the economic lungs of our regeneration vision for this special place.

“Attracting thousands of visitors to the area, captivated by the incredible history and timeless landscapes of The Cabrach.

Inside the new distillery, which has started production in the region for the first time in more than 170 years. Image: Big Partnership

“The wild spirit of The Cabrach will now be filled into fine casks to begin its patient maturation which, in time, will culminate in the release of The Cabrach Single Malt Scotch Whisky.”

The Cabrach Distillery is a social enterprise and the first Community Interest Company of its kind.

Cabrach is also widely regarded as “the birthplace” of malt whisky.

‘The Cabrach is my home’

Founder and chair of The Cabrach Trust, Grant Gordon OBE, feels “immeasurebly proud” of the achievement beginning production at the distillery.

He said: “The Cabrach is my home as well that of my ancestors. But in my lifetime, I’ve witnessed firsthand decades of abandonment and decline.

“Since The Cabrach Trust was established in 2013, we have witnessed the growing support of the community.

“The creation of The Cabrach Distillery sits at the heart of our regeneration aims for The Cabrach.

“This is a unique community asset, that will celebrate an important part of The Cabrach’s cultural identity. Whilst creating an extraordinary Single Malt Whisky.”

The Cabrach Distillery aspires to meet the highest social and environmental standards, creating skilled employment alongside volunteering opportunities.

All future profits generated by the distillery will be used to further progress The Cabrach Trust’s community regeneration vision.

The Cabrach Distillery first spirit ceremony

The first spirit ceremony follows a successful application by The Cabrach Trust to secure capital funding from the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes inspected the distillery stillhouse as first spirit flowed through.

She said: ““As a social enterprise and whisky distillery it’s a unique part of the vibrant food and drink sector.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes. Image: Big Partnership

“Which makes a valuable contribution to the national and local economies.

“Today’s ceremony signals the start of a new chapter for The Cabrach and its ambitions to be a leading example of community-led, rural regeneration.”

The Cabrach Distillery will distil, mature and bottle a handcrafted single malt Scotch whisky of unparalleled provenance on a very limited in scale.

Conversation