Man, 56, dies after early morning River Dee rescue in Aberdeen

Officers were at scene near the Queen Elizabeth II bridge.

By Louise Glen
Police can be seen working in the area of Aberdeen Rowing Club.
Police near the entrance to Aberdeen Rowing Club on South Esplanade West. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has died in hospital after being rescued from the River Dee in Aberdeen in the early hours of this morning.

The 56-year-old was rescued from the water near to Riverside Drive and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he later died.

The police have not named the man, but his next of kin have been informed.

In a short statement a Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 5.15am on Monday, 28 October, 2024, we received a report of concern for a 56-year-old man in water at Riverside Drive, Aberdeen.

Next of kin have been made aware after man, 56, dies

“Emergency services attended and he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary Hospital, where he died a short time later.

“His next of kin have been made aware.”

She added: “There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Police at the scene near the River Dee. Image: DC Thomson.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said earlier: “We were called to Stonehaven Road in Aberdeen at 5.25am on Monday.

“During the water-based accident, we used a rescue board.”

Two appliances from Altens, as well as two water rescue boats from Elgin and Aberdeen Central were used.

She continued: “The stop sign came through at 6.02am.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 5.30am to attend an accident on Stonehaven Road, Aberdeen.

“We dispatched one ambulance and two special operations response teams (SORT) to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

