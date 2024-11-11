How relocating to Highlands with no job led to start of Inverness marketing firm

When Sarah Francis relocated to the Highlands in 2009, she found there was a lack of marketing jobs.

The only option she saw was to start her own consultancy, so that’s exactly what she did.

In the 15 years since, Yellow Cherry has employed 24 people and Sarah’s big risk has paid off.

Sarah answered our questions on her biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

In 2009, not long after the financial crash, there were no marketing jobs available when I relocated to the Highlands.

Despite writing to multiple organisations, no one was in a position to take me on.

The only option I could see was to start my own marketing consultancy, so I made that decision and brought Yellow Cherry to life, here in Inverness.

How did you get to where you are today?

There are two crucial rules I follow: My company has to be customer, not competitor, focussed, and I need to surround myself with sterling people.

Running a business requires a huge amount of energy. I can’t waste any of that energy worrying about what other people are doing or what they might be thinking about me.

For any business owner, your legacy is left in your reputation, so your customer and staff experience should be your top priority.

That, however, can be a thankless task. Regardless of your best efforts, people are quick to complain and slow to express gratitude.

Who helped you?

The team here at Yellow Cherry, of course, are a huge support.

As are my friends and family. Special thanks has to go to Gareth Jones, a fellow director, who has definitely kept me sane.

We have so many loyal clients, too, and many of them have been with me since the beginning.

They are real Yellow Cherry champions and bring us lots of referrals, which is the greatest compliment.

As members, we also take advantage of support by the Federation of Small Businesses.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Do not worry about anything, pray about everything. Philippians 4:6

What is your biggest mistake?

I’ve made a few head-over-heart decisions which have back-fired enormously. I’m still learning to trust my gut more.

Even after 15 years imposter syndrome can set in. I need to get over that for sure.

What is your greatest achievement

We’ve employed 26 people over the years. I love that.

We’ve also provided five graduate placements and four foundation apprenticeships.

Providing work experience is vital to developing a resilient workforce, and I’m proud that we’re committed to investing in the next generation.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

Fortunately, we’re not big spenders, but we have had to expand our geographic reach and increase our prices.

We already charge well below the UK market rate but appear to be at a ceiling of what the local business community are willing to pay.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I’m passionate about continuing to create jobs in the creative industry, especially for graduates.

We need to train and retain talented young people and give them a reason to stay in the Highlands.

In truth, I suppose it’s about giving them the opportunities that I couldn’t find when I first moved here.

What do you do to relax?

I have great friends. Just talking out the week on a walk or over a glass of wine is all it takes.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m reading The Culture Map by Erin Meyer, and I really enjoy The Handbook podcast. On TV, I’m currently watching Death and Other Details.

What do you waste your money on?

Personally I don’t see it as waste of money, but I do like to get away in the sun fairly frequently.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Depending on whose turn it is, either make the coffee and wake up the kids, or relax as my coffee is brought to me and read the news.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a Ford Focus and I don’t have any car ambitions.