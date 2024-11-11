Inquiry into controversial Coul Links golf course in Sutherland begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inquiry into controversial Coul Links golf course in Sutherland begins

More than eight years have passed since plans were first revealed for the championship golf course in Sutherland.

By Alex Banks
Controversial plans for a 'world class' golf course at Coul Links in Sutherland could be back on. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Controversial plans for a 'world class' golf course at Coul Links in Sutherland could be back on. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A four-day inquiry into the proposal for a championship golf course at Coul Links in Sutherland begins today.

The hearing will take place over the prospect of a “transformational” economic boost for the area at the Old School in Embo.

Communities for Coul (C4C) will present its case to the Scottish Government for the second time – after the first application was rejected.

More than 20 business experts and professionals, as well as locals, will give evidence to the committee.

The four day programme will finish with a public inquiry on Thursday evening, with around 60 people expected to attend.

Second inquiry

Despite a proposal being rejected four years ago, the inquiry is being held as the Scottish Government decided to review the decision of The Highland Council’s Planning committee.

Its committee voted to approve the development on the protected site at Coul Links.

Directors of C4C will argue the case for the golf course development – alongside Coul Links landowner Edward Abel Smith.

Mr Abel Smith also has plans for a £20 million hotel if approved.

Meanwhile leader of local campaign group Not Coul, Dr Tom Dargie, is amongst those set to speak against the proposal.

 

C4C director Gordon Sutherland will be amongst those fighting for the proposals to go ahead. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Professor Jim Hansom and Dr Chris Ellis of the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh will also give evidence against the creation of the new course.

Ariane Burgess MSP will speak out against the proposal while Jamie Stone MP is pledging his support for the course.

Thursday’s evening session for members of the public will see speakers including a falconer, two artists, several golfers and a greenkeeper.

Controversial Coul Links plans

There has been plenty of drama surrounding the controversial Coul Links golf course plans.

In 2015, American entrepreneur Todd Warnock revealed he was leading proposals for a “world-class” course in the area.

Coul Links sits less than five miles away from Royal Dornoch Golf Club, which features two 18-hole courses.

Plans were first made available for consultation a year later, before an £8-10m project was submitted for planning approval in 2017.

Todd Warnock, who originally planned to build the controversial Coul Links golf course.

Within days, the Not Coul group was set up to fight the proposals. More than 1,100 people objected to the first application and more than 90,000 signed an online petition.

Following an inquiry by the Scottish Government, plans were refused.

A new planning application from C4C was then submitted in February last year.

It said the new plan addresses concerns raised by the previous application and claims it would attract more than £50 million of private investment as well as creating up to 400 jobs in the area.

