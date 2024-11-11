Inquiry into controversial Coul Links golf course in Sutherland begins

A four-day inquiry into the proposal for a championship golf course at Coul Links in Sutherland begins today.

The hearing will take place over the prospect of a “transformational” economic boost for the area at the Old School in Embo.

Communities for Coul (C4C) will present its case to the Scottish Government for the second time – after the first application was rejected.

More than 20 business experts and professionals, as well as locals, will give evidence to the committee.

The four day programme will finish with a public inquiry on Thursday evening, with around 60 people expected to attend.

Second inquiry

Despite a proposal being rejected four years ago, the inquiry is being held as the Scottish Government decided to review the decision of The Highland Council’s Planning committee.

Its committee voted to approve the development on the protected site at Coul Links.

Directors of C4C will argue the case for the golf course development – alongside Coul Links landowner Edward Abel Smith.

Mr Abel Smith also has plans for a £20 million hotel if approved.

Meanwhile leader of local campaign group Not Coul, Dr Tom Dargie, is amongst those set to speak against the proposal.

Professor Jim Hansom and Dr Chris Ellis of the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh will also give evidence against the creation of the new course.

Ariane Burgess MSP will speak out against the proposal while Jamie Stone MP is pledging his support for the course.

Thursday’s evening session for members of the public will see speakers including a falconer, two artists, several golfers and a greenkeeper.

Controversial Coul Links plans

There has been plenty of drama surrounding the controversial Coul Links golf course plans.

In 2015, American entrepreneur Todd Warnock revealed he was leading proposals for a “world-class” course in the area.

Coul Links sits less than five miles away from Royal Dornoch Golf Club, which features two 18-hole courses.

Plans were first made available for consultation a year later, before an £8-10m project was submitted for planning approval in 2017.

Within days, the Not Coul group was set up to fight the proposals. More than 1,100 people objected to the first application and more than 90,000 signed an online petition.

Following an inquiry by the Scottish Government, plans were refused.

A new planning application from C4C was then submitted in February last year.

It said the new plan addresses concerns raised by the previous application and claims it would attract more than £50 million of private investment as well as creating up to 400 jobs in the area.