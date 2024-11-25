cHeRries Awards 2025: Search begins to find brightest and best HR professionals

The hunt is on to find the best and brightest human resources and personnel professionals for the cHeRries Awards 2025.

The cHeRries Awards, in association with Mattioli Woods has opened its nominations ahead of a glittering awards ceremony in June.

The awards, held in Aberdeen, recognise excellence in the fields of human resources, training, recruitment and organisational effectiveness from all industry sectors across Scotland.

Entries for cHeRries Awards 2025 will close at midnight on Sunday January 26 so time is of the essence.

It is your chance to shine by highlighting your company, your team, a colleague or your personal achievements.

cHeRries Awards 2025 open

The cHeRries recognise businesses, teams and individuals who demonstrate diverse value adding work and projects, innovative and sustainable people solutions and increase commercial value for their organisation.

The award ceremony will take place on Thursday June 12 at P&J Live.

Sean Westwood, employee benefits team director, at Mattioli Woods, said: “We are delighted to remain the headline sponsor of the cHeRries awards 2025; working together to help your current and future workforce.”

There will be nine award categories this year, plus the Top cHeRry Award for Outstanding Contribution sponsored by Mattioli Woods. This award is selected by the panel of judges and announced at the award ceremony.

The other nine award categories are open to individuals, teams and organisations to enter themselves or be nominated for the award.

Carole Bruce, cHeRries Awards head of event partnerships, said: “The cHeRries Awards is a great way to showcase and acknowledge our HR stars across Scotland.

“The awards shine a light on best practice and offer an unrivalled opportunity to celebrate the community.”

Full list of award categories is below, and you can find a full list of criteria on the awards website.

This year’s categories

Culture Transformation Project of the Year, sponsored by Hunter Adams

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stork

HR Leader of the Year, sponsored by Brodies LLP

HR Professional of the Year, sponsored by Blackadders LLP

Learning & Development of the Year, sponsored by RBC Brewin Dolphin

Local HeRo of the Year, sponsored by WM Donald

Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by Hutcheon Mearns

Team of the Year, sponsored by CIPD

Wellbeing in the Workplace of the Year, sponsored by Lang & Co

The cHeRries Conference will take place during the day, ahead of the award ceremony, with more details to follow soon.