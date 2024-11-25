cHeRries Awards 2025: Search begins to find brightest and best HR professionals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

cHeRries Awards 2025: Search begins to find brightest and best HR professionals

The awards ceremony will take place at P&J Live in Aberdeen next year.

By Kelly Wilson
The winners of the 2024 cHeRries Awards. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The winners of the 2024 cHeRries Awards. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The hunt is on to find the best and brightest human resources and personnel professionals for the cHeRries Awards 2025.

The cHeRries Awards, in association with Mattioli Woods has opened its nominations ahead of a glittering awards ceremony in June.

The awards, held in Aberdeen, recognise excellence in the fields of human resources, training, recruitment and organisational effectiveness from all industry sectors across Scotland.

Entries for cHeRries Awards 2025 will close at midnight on Sunday January 26 so time is of the essence.

It is your chance to shine by highlighting your company, your team, a colleague or your personal achievements.

cHeRries Awards 2025 open

The cHeRries recognise businesses, teams and individuals who demonstrate diverse value adding work and projects, innovative and sustainable people solutions and increase commercial value for their organisation.

The award ceremony will take place on Thursday June 12 at P&J Live.

Guests dancing the night away at last year’s event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Sean Westwood, employee benefits team director, at Mattioli Woods, said: “We are delighted to remain the headline sponsor of the cHeRries awards 2025; working together to help your current and future workforce.”

There will be nine award categories this year, plus the Top cHeRry Award for Outstanding Contribution sponsored by Mattioli Woods. This award is selected by the panel of judges and announced at the award ceremony.

The other nine award categories are open to individuals, teams and organisations to enter themselves or be nominated for the award.

Carole Bruce, cHeRries Awards head of event partnerships, said: “The cHeRries Awards is a great way to showcase and acknowledge our HR stars across Scotland.

“The awards shine a light on best practice and offer an unrivalled opportunity to celebrate the community.”

Full list of award categories is below, and you can find a full list of criteria on the awards website.

This year’s categories

  • Culture Transformation Project of the Year, sponsored by Hunter Adams
  • Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stork
  • HR Leader of the Year, sponsored by Brodies LLP
  • HR Professional of the Year, sponsored by Blackadders LLP
  • Learning & Development of the Year, sponsored by RBC Brewin Dolphin
  • Local HeRo of the Year, sponsored by WM Donald
  • Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by Hutcheon Mearns
  • Team of the Year, sponsored by CIPD
  • Wellbeing in the Workplace of the Year, sponsored by Lang & Co

The cHeRries Conference will take place during the day, ahead of the award ceremony, with more details to follow soon.

Conversation