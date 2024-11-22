James Watt joins energy drink firm in first role after stepping down as BrewDog CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

James Watt joins energy drink firm in first role after stepping down as BrewDog CEO

He has also invested in the brand - as has a Premier League footballer.

By Alex Banks
James Watt is the CEO of BrewDog
BrewDog co-founder James Watt has a new job. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

BrewDog co-founder James Watt has taken on his first new role since stepping down as the Ellon firm’s chief executive.

He has joined Virtue Drinks as a strategic advisor to help guide the brand on how to grow its global reputation.

The energy drinks firm has also announced the closing of a £2 million investment round which brings its total funding to more than £5m.

Mr Watt is amongst the latest investors, as well as Premier League footballer Eberechi Eze.

Bringing ‘expertise’ on board

Rahi Daneshmand is looking forward to working with the entrepreneur and believes he has the experience to raise the brand’s reputation.

He said: “Our intention and aim is to build into the number one clean energy drink globally.

“With James, what excited us most is that he’s already done something very similar with BrewDog.

“Establishing that community and being a major player across the world is great expertise to have on your side.

Rahi Daneshmand, founder and chief executive of CEO of Virtue. Image: Virtue Drinks

“The amount of things he has done proves his worth as an advisor – and him investing shows how much he buys into what Virtue is doing.”

The firm has seen sales of its energy drinks up 173% in UK grocery stores so far this year.

The new funding will enable Virtue to continue its mission “to provide clean energy for your body, mind and soul”.

It will also help support the growth of Virtue’s team and increase global distribution which currently sits at 5,000 stores.

Virtue Drinks ‘excites’ James Watt

Mr Watt will work alongside Virtue founder Mr Daneshmand, who started the London company eight years ago.

He will be actively involved in its marketing strategy and “amplifying the brand’s presence”.

Mr Watt said: “It is seldom that I see a drinks brand that genuinely excites me. In Virtue I found an amazing product led by a brilliant entrepreneur.

BrewDog co-founder James Watt has invested in Virtue Drinks. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

“I found Virtue first and foremost as a consumer. I am delighted to now be helping them on their growth journey.”

Virtue is sold in 20 countries globally and is stocked by Waitrose, Morrisons and Motor Fuel Group.

Virtue is available in three flavours – tropical, peach and raspberry, and strawberry and Lime.

Each can contains 80 milligrams of natural caffeine, the equivalent of a cup of coffee or traditional energy drink.

Conversation