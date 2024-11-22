James Watt joins energy drink firm in first role after stepping down as BrewDog CEO

BrewDog co-founder James Watt has taken on his first new role since stepping down as the Ellon firm’s chief executive.

He has joined Virtue Drinks as a strategic advisor to help guide the brand on how to grow its global reputation.

The energy drinks firm has also announced the closing of a £2 million investment round which brings its total funding to more than £5m.

Mr Watt is amongst the latest investors, as well as Premier League footballer Eberechi Eze.

Bringing ‘expertise’ on board

Rahi Daneshmand is looking forward to working with the entrepreneur and believes he has the experience to raise the brand’s reputation.

He said: “Our intention and aim is to build into the number one clean energy drink globally.

“With James, what excited us most is that he’s already done something very similar with BrewDog.

“Establishing that community and being a major player across the world is great expertise to have on your side.

“The amount of things he has done proves his worth as an advisor – and him investing shows how much he buys into what Virtue is doing.”

The firm has seen sales of its energy drinks up 173% in UK grocery stores so far this year.

The new funding will enable Virtue to continue its mission “to provide clean energy for your body, mind and soul”.

It will also help support the growth of Virtue’s team and increase global distribution which currently sits at 5,000 stores.

Virtue Drinks ‘excites’ James Watt

Mr Watt will work alongside Virtue founder Mr Daneshmand, who started the London company eight years ago.

He will be actively involved in its marketing strategy and “amplifying the brand’s presence”.

Mr Watt said: “It is seldom that I see a drinks brand that genuinely excites me. In Virtue I found an amazing product led by a brilliant entrepreneur.

“I found Virtue first and foremost as a consumer. I am delighted to now be helping them on their growth journey.”

Virtue is sold in 20 countries globally and is stocked by Waitrose, Morrisons and Motor Fuel Group.

Virtue is available in three flavours – tropical, peach and raspberry, and strawberry and Lime.

Each can contains 80 milligrams of natural caffeine, the equivalent of a cup of coffee or traditional energy drink.