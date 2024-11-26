Invergordon energy firm to create 30 jobs with new Aberdeen office

An Invergordon energy services provider is opening a new Aberdeen office after adding to its leadership team.

Aventus Energy has appointed Donny Marshall to the newly created role of business director.

The firm is a specialist inspection, repair and maintenance provider for the renewables and oil and gas sectors. The new office is at Neospace on Riverside Drive.

Aventus is also preparing to add 30 new staff to its ranks in order to support an “aggressive growth strategy” in the Aberdeen market.

Mr Marshall will initially be based at the north-east office alongside Lindsay Bruce, general manager, and Kenny Simpson, a new commercial team hire.

Experience and calibre

Aventus Energy managing director Ross Thomson believes the addition of Mr Marshall will be important to the firm’s growth.

He said: “We’re delighted to bring in someone of Donny’s experience and calibre in what will be a key role in the next stage of our expansion.

“As business director, Donny will drive us forward, improving operational efficiencies, and help us expand our Aberdeen operations and service capabilities.”

Mr Marshall said the opportunity came about through knowing Mr Thomson for a “long time”.

He said: “We had a chat when I was leaving my previous post and Ross talked about Aventus, their market, and their targets.

“My background and experience is in oil and gas and the firm is involved a lot in renewables which is a heavily attractive prospect.

“Our vision for the future is very similar, which is why it has been such an exciting proposition.”

Aventus Aberdeen vision

Mr Marshall has been brought on board in order to support the growth and expansion of Aventus.

He said: “We’re looking at building ourselves in the Aberdeen market and so we’ll need an Aberdeen team.

“It can support the company’s activity and enhance our market capabilities.

“It’s a chance to grow our customer base, which we maybe naturally missed out on being based in Invergordon.

“Aventus want to be involved in different parts of the project lifecycle, that in itself will create a large portion of the new jobs.

“How quick that all happens depends on how successful we are, but the next eight to 10 months will be a busy period across all areas.”

Mr Marshall previously held senior roles at TEXO Group, Houlder and Transocean.

Aventus is also currently in the advanced stages of a search for permanent Aberdeen office, warehouse and fabrication facilities to meet the demands of the energy sector.