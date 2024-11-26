Invergordon energy firm to create 30 jobs with new Aberdeen office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Invergordon energy firm to create 30 jobs with new Aberdeen office

It has also made a new appointment as part of its "aggressive growth strategy".

By Alex Banks
Donny Marshall is the new business director at Aventus Energy. Image: Ross Creative Communciations
An Invergordon energy services provider is opening a new Aberdeen office after adding to its leadership team.

Aventus Energy has appointed Donny Marshall to the newly created role of business director.

The firm is a specialist inspection, repair and maintenance provider for the renewables and oil and gas sectors. The new office is at Neospace on Riverside Drive.

Aventus is also preparing to add 30 new staff to its ranks in order to support an “aggressive growth strategy” in the Aberdeen market.

Mr Marshall will initially be based at the north-east office alongside Lindsay Bruce, general manager, and Kenny Simpson, a new commercial team hire.

Experience and calibre

Aventus Energy managing director Ross Thomson believes the addition of Mr Marshall will be important to the firm’s growth.

He said: “We’re delighted to bring in someone of Donny’s experience and calibre in what will be a key role in the next stage of our expansion.

“As business director, Donny will drive us forward, improving operational efficiencies, and help us expand our Aberdeen operations and service capabilities.”

Aventus Energy managing director Ross Thomson and new business director Donny Marshall. Image: Ross Creative Communciations

Mr Marshall said the opportunity came about through knowing Mr Thomson for a “long time”.

He said: “We had a chat when I was leaving my previous post and Ross talked about Aventus, their market, and their targets.

“My background and experience is in oil and gas and the firm is involved a lot in renewables which is a heavily attractive prospect.

“Our vision for the future is very similar, which is why it has been such an exciting proposition.”

Aventus Aberdeen vision

Mr Marshall has been brought on board in order to support the growth and expansion of Aventus.

He said: “We’re looking at building ourselves in the Aberdeen market and so we’ll need an Aberdeen team.

“It can support the company’s activity and enhance our market capabilities.

“It’s a chance to grow our customer base, which we maybe naturally missed out on being based in Invergordon.

“Aventus want to be involved in different parts of the project lifecycle, that in itself will create a large portion of the new jobs.

“How quick that all happens depends on how successful we are, but the next eight to 10 months will be a busy period across all areas.”

Mr Marshall previously held senior roles at TEXO Group, Houlder and Transocean.

Aventus is also currently in the advanced stages of a search for permanent Aberdeen office, warehouse and fabrication facilities to meet the demands of the energy sector.

