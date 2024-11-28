Forres golf course swings on to market for £900,000

A Forres nine-hole golf course has swung on to the market with a price tag of £900,000.

Meanwhile, an Inverness church and a Ross-shire restaurant can also be found in the latest commercial property listings.

Kinloss golf course up for sale

We start near Forres, where a nine-hole golf course has made its way onto the market for £900,000.

Kinloss Golf Club covers 50 acres of land and estate agent DM Hall is marketing the opportunity.

The course has been closed since 2020, due to the development of new houses.

However, DM Hall said the land has been “well maintained” by current owners, including a number of “attractive, sloping fairways”.

The land has also been made available in two lots, one including the course and clubhouse costing more than £500,000.

Meanwhile, the comprises a proposed holiday park for more than £400,000 – with planning permission for 16 lodge plots and six glamping pod spaces.

DM Hall said: “The Kinloss Country Golf Club is a well-maintained facility featuring a clubhouse, car park, a nine-hole golf course.

“The clubhouse, positioned at the entrance of the property, is constructed with a timber frame and is well-equipped to cater to members and guests.”

Inverness church back on market after deal falls through

Next, to Inverness. After the sale of a landmark church fell through – it has found its way back onto the market.

The Old High Church, which has links to the time of St Columba and is Inverness’s oldest building, was put on the market for offers over £150,000 last year.

An offer for the Church Street building was accepted by the Church of Scotland in November 2023.

But the church said that the sale has now fallen through, due to the buyer not coming up with the money.

The historic kirk has not held a service since January 2022.

There has been a question mark over its future for some time – and the latest move once again ramps up that uncertainty.

Meikle Ferry Station for sale

A former Ross-shire train station refurbished as a restaurant with a “fascinating history” is up for sale at £450,000.

Marketed by McEwan Fraser Legal, the property has been “evolved into a modern complex” offering a “one-of-a-kind business opportunity”.

Meikle Ferry comprises a restaurant with capacity for 60 covers as well as a gift shop, beer garden and own hospitality.

The property includes a “well-maintained” two-bedroom first-floor flat which could be used as an onsite owner accommodation or as an additional holiday let.

McEwan Fraser Legal said the “crown jewel” of Meikle Ferry Station is a four-bedroom self-catering lodge with a hot tub.

Skye restaurant for sale

Last but not least, an Isle of Skye restaurant has made its way onto the market.

The Harbour Restaurant in the centre of Broadford is being marketed by Graham and Sibbald for £325,000.

The estate agent called it a “wonderful opportunity to acquire a delightful restaurant”.

Graham and Sibbald said: “The restaurant for sale is set in a two-storey traditional building offering a well presented restaurant with around 30 covers.

“The business for sale in Skye offers a great opportunity for an owner chef or couple who are looking for a lifestyle business and at the same time being able to live in one of the most stunning settings in Great Britain.

“The business offers excellent healthy profits with room for more growth.”