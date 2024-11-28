Forres golf course swings on to market for £900,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Forres golf course swings on to market for £900,000

An Inverness church and a Ross-shire restaurant are highlighted in this week's round-up.

By Alex Banks
Kinloss Golf Club is one of this week's commercial property round-up highlights. Image: DCT Media/DM Hall
A Forres nine-hole golf course has swung on to the market with a price tag of £900,000.

Meanwhile, an Inverness church and a Ross-shire restaurant can also be found in the latest commercial property listings.

These and more are discussed in this week’s commercial property round-up.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

Kinloss golf course up for sale

We start near Forres, where a nine-hole golf course has made its way onto the market for £900,000.

Kinloss Golf Club covers 50 acres of land and estate agent DM Hall is marketing the opportunity.

The course has been closed since 2020, due to the development of new houses.

However, DM Hall said the land has been “well maintained” by current owners, including a number of “attractive, sloping fairways”.

Kinloss Golf Club is included in lot one up for sale. Image: DM Hall

The land has also been made available in two lots, one including the course and clubhouse costing more than £500,000.

Meanwhile, the comprises a proposed holiday park for more than £400,000 – with planning permission for 16 lodge plots and six glamping pod spaces.

DM Hall said: “The Kinloss Country Golf Club is a well-maintained facility featuring a clubhouse, car park, a nine-hole golf course.

“The clubhouse, positioned at the entrance of the property, is constructed with a timber frame and is well-equipped to cater to members and guests.”

Inverness church back on market after deal falls through

Next, to Inverness. After the sale of a landmark church fell through – it has found its way back onto the market.

The Old High Church, which has links to the time of St Columba and is Inverness’s oldest building, was put on the market for offers over £150,000 last year.

An offer for the Church Street building was accepted by the Church of Scotland in November 2023.

The church held its last regular service in January 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

But the church said that the sale has now fallen through, due to the buyer not coming up with the money.

The historic kirk has not held a service since January 2022.

There has been a question mark over its future for some time – and the latest move once again ramps up that uncertainty.

Meikle Ferry Station for sale

A former Ross-shire train station refurbished as a restaurant with a “fascinating history” is up for sale at £450,000.

Marketed by McEwan Fraser Legal, the property has been “evolved into a modern complex” offering a “one-of-a-kind business opportunity”.

Meikle Ferry comprises a restaurant with capacity for 60 covers as well as a gift shop, beer garden and own hospitality.

Meikle Ferry Station sits between Dornoch and Tain. Image: McEwan Legal Fraser

The property includes a “well-maintained” two-bedroom first-floor flat which could be used as an onsite owner accommodation or as an additional holiday let.

McEwan Fraser Legal said the “crown jewel” of Meikle Ferry Station is a four-bedroom self-catering lodge with a hot tub.

Skye restaurant for sale

Last but not least, an Isle of Skye restaurant has made its way onto the market.

The Harbour Restaurant in the centre of Broadford is being marketed by Graham and Sibbald for £325,000.

The estate agent called it a “wonderful opportunity to acquire a delightful restaurant”.

The Harbour Restaurant in Skye. Image: Graham + Sibbald

Graham and Sibbald said: “The restaurant for sale is set in a two-storey traditional building offering a well presented restaurant with around 30 covers.

“The business for sale in Skye offers a great opportunity for an owner chef or couple who are looking for a lifestyle business and at the same time being able to live in one of the most stunning settings in Great Britain.

“The business offers excellent healthy profits with room for more growth.”

