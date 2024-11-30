Archaeolink Prehistory Park owners reveal housing and hospitality future for Aberdeenshire attraction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Archaeolink Prehistory Park owners reveal housing and hospitality future for Aberdeenshire attraction

The pair bought the 13.75 acres of land from Aberdeenshire Council and are looking to transform it.

By Alex Banks
Shaun Scott and Mike Bisset have taken on the historic site in Oyne. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The owners of Archaeolink Prehistory Park in Aberdeenshire have revealed their plans for the site after purchasing it earlier this year.

Mike Bisset and Shaun Scott acquired the Oyne land from Aberdeenshire Council in March.

Archaeolink Prehistory Park opened in 1997, receiving £4 million funding from Aberdeenshire Council, Grampian Enterprise and Scottish National Heritage.

However, it closed in 2011 as the site failed to attract enough visitors to be viable.

Now, the new owners want to bring the site back to life – with something beneficial for the local community.

Mike and Shaun have brought the former visitor centre to the market for just £150,000 – in hopes a developer can add a hospitality hotspot to the area.

They are also in discussions with local contractors over building a range of houses on some of the 13.75 acres of land.

Why two locals bought historic site

The owners both live close to the village of Oyne and have been watching the site with keen interest over the years as locals.

However, they hatched a plan of their own and following discussions with the council, agreed a deal to take ownership of the site.

Mike said: “It has been for sale for a long time, probably 11 or 12 years on the market.

Mike Bisset and Shaun Scott outside the building, which is available for £150,000. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“We’d heard of interest in the past and everybody local just wants something positive to happen with it.

“Then Shaun asked me if I would be interested in having a crack at it together, so we hatched a plan and followed through with it.

“We knew what we were getting into and nothing has surprised us so far.”

The pair revealed they have already spent around £15,000 on the site clearing debris as well as overgrown vegetation.

Archaeolink building is in ‘very good condition’

Shaun and Mike believe the building is in a very good condition, despite being abandoned for more than a decade.

Shaun said: “We’ve had to do a bit of work to the actual site and so you could even make it to the door of the building.

“If you came here eight months ago, you wouldn’t have even got a push bike to the building.

Shaun Scott and Mike Bisset inside the building. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
What the future could hold for inside the venue. Image: Mike Bisset

“The mud huts are also gone, it was a wonder they lasted so long and weren’t on someone’s head.

“But the actual building and its structure is sound. It still has its electrics and supplies in place which is pretty impressive.

“When you go inside the building you can see it’s almost bone dry and it won’t take much to fit it into shape.

“The building is huge, which is why it could so easily be turned into a multi-use venue, maybe even something like the Trinity Centre.”

Why are the pair selling the building?

Selling or leasing the former visitor centre building has been the plan since day one for the local pair, but why?

Shaun said: “Someone else coming in to run the building on the site makes the most sense.

“We could kit out the building no bother, but it isn’t our expertise to run it – and that is exactly what it needs.

The former visitor centre had a 40 seat show, which the developers believe could be used for several purposes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mike said the pair were never interested in buying the site only to make a “quick buck”.

He added: “We want to make sure it comes back to life and adds something to the area.

“For this to go to plan, someone has to be very good at their game. If they are, it will work out of here no problem.

“It’s also why it is up for £150,000 and not more – we want to make sure the right eyes see it.”

The owners also revealed potential plans to make a walkway between two separate venues. Image: Mike Bisset

“We’re interested in building houses on the land. The building can bring in local employment as there is very little if anything at the moment.

“We’re talking to local planners just now to build a range of two to five bedroom houses.”

Archaeolink owners will make sure the community’s voice matters

Mike and Shaun say it isn’t a case of the highest bidder coming in and automatically gaining access to the building.

Mike said: “We’ve been in an open dialogue with the local community since the very beginning, there are no secrets.

“The beauty of our position is we will know what fits right for the area and we can decide ultimately who gets their hands on it.

“It’s vital they have a plan which works for the locals. I think there will be full-blown interviews for interested parties to make sure we’re on the same wavelength.”

Shaun Scott and Mike Bisset, the owners and developers of the former Archaeolink Prehistory Park. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mike is also hoping once an operator got their hands on the developer’s building they could open their doors within a year.

He continued: “There really is so much potential here, it’s a stunning building and someone has to do it justice.

“It could be a wedding venue, an entertainment centre, a coffee shop, a restaurant, a village hall – you name it.

“It’s easy to see what work needs done depending on its use or uses. It could be one, two or even three lots.

“We’ve been told there is already lots of interested parties, but again, the most important thing is it needs the right people.”

Conversation