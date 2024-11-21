Failed £4 million visitor centre in Aberdeenshire on market for just £150,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Failed £4 million visitor centre in Aberdeenshire on market for just £150,000

Aberdeenshire Council pulled funding from the project in 2011 - forcing it to close its doors.

By Alex Banks
Archaeolink Prehistory Park is for sale for a fraction of the price it took to build.
Archaeolink Prehistory Park is for sale for a fraction of the price it took to build.

A failed multi-million-pound tourist attraction in Aberdeenshire is back on the market one year after being sold to a mystery buyer.

Archaeolink Prehistory Park at Oyne near Insch cost £4 million to build, before seeing a further £2.5m of funding from Aberdeenshire Council.

Now, the site of the abandoned project is available for less than 4% of what it cost to open – with offers of £150,000 invited.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is in charge of the listing, which is also available for lease as a “unique development opportunity”.

A quick history lesson

Archaeolink Prehistory Park opened in 1997, receiving funding from Aberdeenshire Council, Grampian Enterprise and Scottish National Heritage.

Its aim was to blend local history, fun and education. In the same year, a protest group raised objections about the centre at a council committee meeting in Inverurie.

Their main concern was who would foot the bill if the project would ever run into financial difficulties.

Across the next 14 years, Aberdeenshire Council would plough a further £2.5m into the facility. This saw it branded as a “white elephant” by some.

What went wrong?

In April 2011, the park shut its doors when Aberdeenshire Council made the decision to withdraw all funding. The site failed to attract enough visitors to be viable

When the controversial park opened its doors 27 years ago, it had hopes of attracting 100,000 visitors to the region each year.

However, it emerged just 10,500 people had visited the year prior to its closing.

Inside Archaeolink, which closed in 2011. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

In 2015, Aberdeenshire Council brought Archaeolink Prehistory Park to the market for the first time – with no asking price published.

And it took four years before a potential buyer showed any interest, with the council revealing discussions with an interested party were taking place.

However, nothing ever came of it – and the “white elephant” remained on the market.

Until last year, when it was announced it was finally sold to a mystery buyer – with the future of the site unknown.

Archaeolink Prehistory Park back on market

Shepherd commercial surveyor Shona Boyd is hoping potential owners will see the “unique space” as an opportunity to “breathe new life” into the building.

She said: “The former Arachaeolink structure provides a distinctive opportunity for an incoming occupier.

“We would welcome enquiries of a range of natures, for the whole of the building or in part. There is scope to sub-divide the building to form separate units.

“Potential uses include industrial and storage purposes, restaurant, coffee shop, events facility, soft play centre, gym, distillery, brewery, car storage and sales, wedding venue, church, alternative healthcare, music and dance studio, or an entertainment venue.”

Archaeolink Prehistory Park. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

The structure, located a mile west of the A96, was designed to blend into its rural setting so that the landscape rolls across it.

The grass-covered roof rises like a conical hill similar to its surroundings.

Access to the site is via a pathway that enters a sheltered valley shape up the main entrance.

The building provides a predominately open plan area which allows for circulation to all parts of the building.

Were you ever at Aberdeenshire pre-history park Archaeolink? See if you can find yourself in our gallery here.

Conversation