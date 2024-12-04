Will Aberdeen’s Ruby House auction kickstart 59-flat development?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will Aberdeen’s Ruby House auction kickstart 59-flat development?

The auctions of Ruby and Royfold House will see over 60,000 square feet of Granite City office space go under the hammer next week.

By Liza Hamilton
Ruby House in Aberdeen. Image: Savills
A Brutalist style 1970s office block in Aberdeen city goes to auction next week – with a guide price that’s half the £1 million it sold for two years ago.

This time round, Ruby House, just off Silver Street, is being offered up with planning permission to convert it from offices into 59 residential flats.

Once used as government offices and as the local home of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), the L-shaped building is being sold with a guide price of £500,000.

Planning permission was granted to convert Ruby House into 59 residential flats.

Mandale Homes submitted a successful planning application to Aberdeen City Council in 2022.

At the time, its Architects ELG Planning quoted the council’s masterplan ambitions for the city centre in seeking approval – with the desire to create “good quality housing” in the area.

Ruby House bought at auction for £1 million

They added that the proposal will “encourage the promotion of Aberdeen city centre as an energetic place and assist in strengthening the city centre economy”.

The four-storey, 40,628 sq ft building on Ruby Lane has onsite parking for 36 vehicles.

It is understood Ruby House’s current owner is London-based and purchased the property for close to £1m.

The office block was built in 1979, when the oil boom was reshaping Aberdeen’s economy.

Acuitus consultant Mhairi Archibald said there had been good interest in the Ruby House auction already.

“People know that when pricing is sensible auction is such a great way to do business,” she added.

£350k guide price for Royfold House

Also to be live streamed for auction on December 12 is the former KPMG office at Royfold House at Hill of Rubislaw, in Aberdeen’s West End.

With a guide price of £350,000, the substantial office building is over 23,000 sq ft, with 100 car parking spaces and a secure entry barrier.

Royfold House at Hill of Rubislaw in Aberdeen will be auctioned on December 12.

It has comfort cooling and raised floors and nearby occupiers include Chevron and Regus, with a Pure Gym nearby.

Mhairhi says there is a variety of potential uses from the space, including leisure and retail.

“It’s fantastic office space,” she added. “Its location is great and it’s surrounded by residential, so there’s good scope for an amenity of some kind.

“It was a serviced office until very recently and the owners are coming out of Aberdeen in terms of their holdings.”

Meanwhile, she said Acuitus had received good interest in the listing locally.

