Peter Vardy to sell Aberdeen Land Rover and Jaguar dealership

All city staff will keep their jobs under the new owner.

By Kelly Wilson
Peter Vardy is to sell its Land Rover & Jaguar dealership to Park's. Image: Google Maps
Peter Vardy Group has agreed a major deal to sell its Land Rover and Jaguar dealership in Aberdeen.

Park’s Motor Group is to take over the running of the Wellington Road site before the end of the year.

The showroom will be rebranded as a Park’s site and all staff will remain in a job.

Grow the business

Park’s already operates Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Jaguar and Land Rover dealerships throughout Aberdeen, Inverness and Elgin.

Commenting on the deal, director Graeme Park said: “We are delighted to grow our business with this acquisition.

The Peter Vardy Carz  branch closed in February. Image: DC Thomson.

“We would like to thank Peter, his family and his team for their collaboration throughout this transaction and we look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to the wider group.

“We are excited to grow the business with our fantastic partners in BMW, Mini, Land Rover, and Omoda.”

Peter Vardy staff to move to Parks

It’s part of an agreement which will also see dealerships in Motherwell and Edinburgh change hands.

Park’s has confirmed it will be taking on more than 300 employees from Peter Vardy, when the deal is formally sealed.

Earlier this year the Peter Vardy Carz branch in the city’s Lang Stracht closed down.

Peter Vardy Group chief executive, Peter Vardy, said: “We are delighted that over 300 of our colleagues will transition to a thriving and reputable organisation in Park’s Motor Group, ensuring continuity in their career development and future opportunities within a leading company.”

Peter Vardy CarStore on Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee which closed down.

Mr Vardy paid tribute to the brands that are to transfer to Park’s.

He said: “It has been a privilege to represent these iconic brands over the years, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to our partners and customers for their continued support.

“Looking ahead, we are excited about the future of Omoda and Jaecoo, which we believe will become standout names in the UK’s competitive automotive market.”

Peter Vardy will retain its Porsche centre in Aberdeen.

