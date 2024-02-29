Peter Vardy Carz on Lang Stracht closes

Aberdeen’s Peter Vardy Carz branch in Lang Stracht is now closed.

All operations have been stopped at the dealership including MOTs and servicing.

It is believed that employees have been given the opportunity to move to Arnold Clark as part of a deal that is expected to be finalised tomorrow.

The branch on the busy Aberdeen road is one of several car dealerships, including nearby Arnold Clark and Park’s Toyota.

A source told The P&J that Peter Vardy Carz in Aberdeen ‘had been sold’ to Arnold Clark.

The branch has now closed as of February 28, with some employees reportedly transferring to the rival car dealer.

It is believed employees are due to begin company training from March 1.

A spokesperson for Peter Vardy said they cannot make a statement until all legal agreements are complete.

Peter Vardy Carz branch the latest’ to close

The branch is the latest in a string of closures for Peter Vardy, which also included showrooms in Perth and Dundee.

The company announced only last week their Perth dealership would close, however, the plan is to repurpose the site into a preparation facility for luxury cars.

It came as a shock, when Peter Vardy announced in August last year, that they would closing their purpose-built £7m showroom in Dundee.

The announcement cited a lack of supply of used cars as a major factor in the decision to close.

Following the closure, John Clark acquired the building and will use it as a “multi-franchise” site.