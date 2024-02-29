Peter Vardy Carz on Lang Stracht closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peter Vardy Carz on Lang Stracht closes

The branch has now shut and it is believed some staff will be transferring to Arnold Clark.

By Ross Hempseed
Peter Vardy Carz has closed on Lang Stracht. Image: DC Thomson.
Peter Vardy Carz has closed on Lang Stracht. Image: DC Thomson.

Aberdeen’s Peter Vardy Carz branch in Lang Stracht is now closed.

All operations have been stopped at the dealership including MOTs and servicing.

It is believed that employees have been given the opportunity to move to Arnold Clark as part of a deal that is expected to be finalised tomorrow.

The branch on the busy Aberdeen road is one of several car dealerships, including nearby Arnold Clark and Park’s Toyota.

A source told The P&J that Peter Vardy Carz in Aberdeen ‘had been sold’ to Arnold Clark.

The branch has now closed as of February 28, with some employees reportedly transferring to the rival car dealer.

It is believed employees are due to begin company training from March 1.

A spokesperson for Peter Vardy said they cannot make a statement until all legal agreements are complete.

Peter Vardy Carz branch the latest’ to close

The branch is the latest in a string of closures for Peter Vardy, which also included showrooms in Perth and Dundee.

The company announced only last week their Perth dealership would close, however, the plan is to repurpose the site into a preparation facility for luxury cars.

It came as a shock, when Peter Vardy announced in August last year, that they would closing their purpose-built £7m showroom in Dundee.

The branch was closed for the last time on Wednesday, February 28. Image: DC Thomson.

The announcement cited a lack of supply of used cars as a major factor in the decision to close.

Following the closure, John Clark acquired the building and will use it as a “multi-franchise” site.

Current home of one of Elgin’s Arnold Clark dealerships up for sale

