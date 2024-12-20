Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin won’t rule out raiding the January transfer window for reinforcements after double injury blow

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin won’t rule out raiding the January transfer window for emergency reinforcements after suffering two injury set-backs.

Thelin confirmed winger Vicente Besuijen and defender Jack Milne will both be sidelined for at least three months after undergoing surgery.

Besuijen is out for up to 16 weeks under going under the knife to fix a knee injury.

Defender Milne is out for 12 weeks having undergone surgery on an ankle issue.

They are the latest to join Aberdeen’s injury list with Dimitar Mitov (hamstring) and attacker Pape Gueye (thigh muscle tear) both ruled out.

Thelin was asked if the latest injuries increase the pressure to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window.

The Dons boss replied: “When you’re building a squad you have to have the long term and what we want to look like in the future.

“How we want to evolve as a squad.

“But also sometimes you have to take care of the short term problems you can have.

“We also have to be trying to strengthen the team whilst also putting trust in the players we have.

“But as a coach and a staff in this business, you always have to find the solutions.

“We need to find other ways and, first of all, support the players to come back.

“Then we need to find a solution.

“Let’s see what happen in the coming weeks.”

Thelin’s discussions with injured duo Besuijen and Milne

Dutch winger Besuijen landed awkwardly following a challenge from defender Lewis Neilson in stoppage time of the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone.

The 23-year-old returned to the pitch but was clearly struggling during the closing minutes of the match.

Pittodrie youth academy graduate Milne started against St Johnstone but was taken off midway through the second half.

It was only the 21-year-old’s fourth Premiership start for Aberdeen.

Thelin said: “Jack Milne is more or less 12 weeks and Vinny is even more, around 16 weeks.

“So it’s not good news for the players, but I’ve talked to both of them.

“They are strong characters and have an optimistic mindset.

“It’s two good people and two good players.

“Of course it’s difficult in a career to get the setback.

“However, we have to support them and give them all we can to ensure a good way back.

“Both Vinnie and Jack have my trust.

“They were performing better and better and growing as players.

“I told both of them this (injury) can happen, but it doesn’t mean we forget where you were, your place and what you can do.

“I told them I still believe in them.”

Jack MacKenzie injury update

Amidst the gloom of the double injury blow there is some light with positive news regarding left-back Jack MacKenzie.

MacKenzie had missed the previous three games due to injury but is now fit and ready to face Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Thelin said: “Jack McKenzie has been training fully now for the last two weeks.”

Lessons from Easter Road setback

For the first time in his managerial career Thelin will experience matches through the festive period.

He managed Elfsborg and Jönköpings Södra IF in Sweden where it is a summer league, that runs from early April to November.

It is a new experience the Swede is relishing.

He said “It’s going to be nice.

“As long as I don’t miss Santa, I’m going to be happy.”

Thelin will set up his Aberdeen side in a bid to end a five game winless slump, with a return of just three points from the last 15.

It is the first time the Dons have faced Hibs since a 3-3 draw at Easter Road on November 26 where Aberdeen blew a lead in time added on.

They looked to have netted a dramatic late winner through a sensational Ester Sokler overhead kick in the 95th minute.

However Thelin and the Dons were left stunned when Hibs levelled a minute later.

On lessons learned from that match, Thelin said: “It’s better to learn from the good things than the bad things.

“But for us, it’s more like how we can protect some areas better, how they play.

“It’s not going to be exactly the same game on Saturday.

“We have to trust our strengths and be ready to defend what they are good but also attack the weakness.

“It’s not so much looking back.

“We have to take some learning points from that game but also focus on how we can keep moving forward.”