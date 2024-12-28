21-year-old Inverness barber on how cutting hair in mum’s kitchen led to celebrity customer list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
21-year-old Inverness barber on how cutting hair in mum’s kitchen led to celebrity customer list

Josh Martus cuts the hair for the world's strongest man Tom Stoltman, Ross County boss Don Cowie and more.

Josh Martus opened his own barbershop earlier this year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alex Banks

Inverness barber Josh Martus has come along way since he started cutting hair in his mum’s kitchen during lockdown.

After opening Martus Studio on Bow Court last year, he has since picked up quite the clientele — including footballers, musicians and the world’s strongest man.

Josh loves being his own boss and his growing reputation means he is always fully booked.

His waiting list means you would need to wait at least a month before the next available slot.

The 21-year-old, who passed a two-year training course in just six months, has revealed how he feels shaping-up celebrity hair-dos.

‘Living the dream’

Josh said he is “living the dream” and had no idea his clientele would grow to the size it has.

He said: “Life’s been good since opening my shop, everything seems to be going well so far.

“I’ve always had quite a decent reputation but of course it has increased since having my own shop. I can just fully focus on the one on one experience with my client.

“The way I’ve grown my reputation is just staying consistent and trying to accommodate to everyone’s needs.”

Josh Martus, who owns Martus Studio. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Josh believes his social media presence is what has attracted his celebrity customer list.

He added: “It’s amazing having people such as Tom Stoltman, Don Cowie, Ross County players and Calum MacPhail.

“When Tom Stoltman first reached out to me, he followed my Instagram page.

“Then sent me a voice note saying his usual barber is away on holiday and asked if I could squeeze him in. I was buzzing and got in him as soon as I could.

“It’s funny, my mum actually used to always say to me ‘I can imagine the Ross County footballers queuing up outside your shop in the future’.

“I always said nah, no way, but now it’s all coming true.”

Martus Studio’s video with Tom Stoltman

Josh knew social media would be key to his success and has really drilled down on what he wanted to do.

The Inverness barber has made a number of promotional videos for Martus Studio, including cutting hair in a Dubai desert and a trip to Fyrish Monument.

He said: “The idea about the Dubai haircut in the desert came from the guy I know that lives out there.

“I mentioned to him about going out for a holiday and he suggested I gave him a haircut when I went out.

“I think then one of his clients suggested doing it in the desert so we got in contact with a videographer in Dubai. What an experience that was.

“With Tom, he’s a proper outgoing guy himself and is always up for something creative.

“Me and my videographer were talking about doing a haircut outdoors then we thought of Fyrish.

“That was a challenge, we never picked a good day for it with it heavily raining and windy. It was proper cold as well, my hands were getting cramp.”

