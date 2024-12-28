21-year-old Inverness barber on how cutting hair in mum’s kitchen led to celebrity customer list

Inverness barber Josh Martus has come along way since he started cutting hair in his mum’s kitchen during lockdown.

After opening Martus Studio on Bow Court last year, he has since picked up quite the clientele — including footballers, musicians and the world’s strongest man.

Josh loves being his own boss and his growing reputation means he is always fully booked.

His waiting list means you would need to wait at least a month before the next available slot.

The 21-year-old, who passed a two-year training course in just six months, has revealed how he feels shaping-up celebrity hair-dos.

‘Living the dream’

Josh said he is “living the dream” and had no idea his clientele would grow to the size it has.

He said: “Life’s been good since opening my shop, everything seems to be going well so far.

“I’ve always had quite a decent reputation but of course it has increased since having my own shop. I can just fully focus on the one on one experience with my client.

“The way I’ve grown my reputation is just staying consistent and trying to accommodate to everyone’s needs.”

Josh believes his social media presence is what has attracted his celebrity customer list.

He added: “It’s amazing having people such as Tom Stoltman, Don Cowie, Ross County players and Calum MacPhail.

“When Tom Stoltman first reached out to me, he followed my Instagram page.

“Then sent me a voice note saying his usual barber is away on holiday and asked if I could squeeze him in. I was buzzing and got in him as soon as I could.

“It’s funny, my mum actually used to always say to me ‘I can imagine the Ross County footballers queuing up outside your shop in the future’.

“I always said nah, no way, but now it’s all coming true.”

Martus Studio’s video with Tom Stoltman

Josh knew social media would be key to his success and has really drilled down on what he wanted to do.

The Inverness barber has made a number of promotional videos for Martus Studio, including cutting hair in a Dubai desert and a trip to Fyrish Monument.

He said: “The idea about the Dubai haircut in the desert came from the guy I know that lives out there.

“I mentioned to him about going out for a holiday and he suggested I gave him a haircut when I went out.

“I think then one of his clients suggested doing it in the desert so we got in contact with a videographer in Dubai. What an experience that was.

“With Tom, he’s a proper outgoing guy himself and is always up for something creative.

“Me and my videographer were talking about doing a haircut outdoors then we thought of Fyrish.

“That was a challenge, we never picked a good day for it with it heavily raining and windy. It was proper cold as well, my hands were getting cramp.”