My Aberdeenshire: Ellon artist Johanna Basford shares her favourite local spots, including Haddo House and Coffee Apothecary

Ellon artist Johanna Basford talks fun Aberdeen nights out, best places for a cuppa in Aberdeenshire and more.

What do you think of when you think of Aberdeenshire?

The landscape, without a doubt.

The mountains, the rivers, the coast, the castles, the forest.

I just think we have the most varied landscape, and we’re very lucky.

Most memorable night out you’ve had here?

I think everyone that grows up in Aberdeenshire has stories of nights out in Amadeus or the usual Belmont Street chaos.

(I found myself the other day trying to explain the concept of a foam party to my kids and agreeing with them that it did indeed sound a bit bananas).

I think the nights that stand out the most though are just good times spent with good people.

Whether that be the recent rammy of 40th birthday celebrations ranging from cocktails at Tippling House, to afternoon tea at Cup, or my highlight of the year, the annual Archie Foundation Ball at The Chester Hotel.

I’m a patron for the charity and helped organise this year’s Glitter Ball – it’s a wonderful night out filled with good food, great music and so many smiles!

Favourite restaurant in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire and why?

Six by Nico.

I just love the imagination and deliciousness of every plate served!

It’s such an exquisite experience to eat there and I always come away charmed, inspired and happy!

Best place in Aberdeenshire when you’re looking for inspiration?

I would probably say any National Trust property.

They do a great job of creating spaces and places for people to explore and imagine.

Fyvie Castle is incredible, and Haddo House too which is nearby us.

Haddo has been a favourite place of mine to visit since I was a wee girl.

The woodland walks, the formal gardens and even the House itself are a playground for the imagination!

It doesn’t get much better than that.

Best place for a coffee stop in Aberdeenshire?

Easy answer! Coffee Apothecary in Udny. It’s brilliant.

The owner is actually my friend Jonny Aspden who I sat beside in physics at school.

The cafe has the best coffee and the best cakes!

How is 2024 going for you?

Fast! Too fast.

It’s been a fast year with a lot going on, but it’s been wonderful.

What are you up to with work at the moment?

I released Magical Worlds, my new book, in October.

I also finished a big project for the Archie Foundation at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

I’m working on a bench for Clan for the sculpture trail.

I have got the first one in Aberdeenshire, and I’ve been drawing on that.

It will be black, white and gold and it will be an enchanted garden scene with lots of things hidden in it.

I love the idea that there are lots of things to find in the artwork.