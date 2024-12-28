My Aberdeenshire: Ellon artist Johanna Basford shares her favourite local spots, including Haddo House and Coffee Apothecary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

My Aberdeenshire: Ellon artist Johanna Basford shares her favourite local spots, including Haddo House and Coffee Apothecary

Johanna Basford has sold over 25 million copies of her colouring books worldwide.

Ellon artist Johanna Basford shares her favourite things about Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Ellon artist Johanna Basford shares her favourite things about Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Ellon artist Johanna Basford talks fun Aberdeen nights out, best places for a cuppa in Aberdeenshire and more.

What do you think of when you think of Aberdeenshire?

The landscape, without a doubt.

The mountains, the rivers, the coast, the castles, the forest.

I just think we have the most varied landscape, and we’re very lucky.

Most memorable night out you’ve had here?

I think everyone that grows up in Aberdeenshire has stories of nights out in Amadeus or the usual Belmont Street chaos.

(I found myself the other day trying to explain the concept of a foam party to my kids and agreeing with them that it did indeed sound a bit bananas).

Johanna attends The Archie Ball at The Chester Hotel, Aberdeen. Image: Johanna Basford.

I think the nights that stand out the most though are just good times spent with good people.

Whether that be the recent rammy of 40th birthday celebrations ranging from cocktails at Tippling House, to afternoon tea at Cup, or my highlight of the year, the annual Archie Foundation Ball at The Chester Hotel.

I’m a patron for the charity and helped organise this year’s Glitter Ball – it’s a wonderful night out filled with good food, great music and so many smiles!

Favourite restaurant in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire and why?

Six by Nico.

I just love the imagination and deliciousness of every plate served!

It’s such an exquisite experience to eat there and I always come away charmed, inspired and happy!

Best place in Aberdeenshire when you’re looking for inspiration?

I would probably say any National Trust property.

They do a great job of creating spaces and places for people to explore and imagine.

Fyvie Castle is incredible, and Haddo House too which is nearby us.

Johanna Basford at Haddo House and Country Park, Aberdeenshire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Haddo has been a favourite place of mine to visit since I was a wee girl.

The woodland walks, the formal gardens and even the House itself are a playground for the imagination!

It doesn’t get much better than that.

Best place for a coffee stop in Aberdeenshire?

Easy answer! Coffee Apothecary in Udny. It’s brilliant.

The owner is actually my friend Jonny Aspden who I sat beside in physics at school.

The cafe has the best coffee and the best cakes!

How is 2024 going for you?

Fast! Too fast.

It’s been a fast year with a lot going on, but it’s been wonderful.

What are you up to with work at the moment?

I released Magical Worlds, my new book, in October.

Johanna released Magical Worlds earlier this year. Image: Johanna Basford

I also finished a big project for the Archie Foundation at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

I’m working on a bench for Clan for the sculpture trail.

I have got the first one in Aberdeenshire, and I’ve been drawing on that.

It will be black, white and gold and it will be an enchanted garden scene with lots of things hidden in it.

I love the idea that there are lots of things to find in the artwork.

Conversation