DIY swap shop: How Inverness’s Clachworks tool library is helping cut costs and saving on waste

The city project helps stop old equipment going to landfill - and in theory means you should never have to buy a drill again.

John Grocott of Clachworks which is helping cut waste. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
John Grocott of Clachworks which is helping cut waste. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By John Ross

How many of us have DIY or gardening tools at home we don’t use?

Or go out and buy a tool we may never use again?

In the middle of this Venn diagram is Clachworks, an Inverness social enterprise set up to encourage re-cycling and cut down on waste.

It is one of a growing number of tool libraries which can save the keen amateur the cost of new and under-employed equipment.

Why is it called Clachworks?

Clachworks currently has a temporary base in a former retail unit. Image Sandy McCook/DC ThomsonClachworks was founded in December 2020 to set up a community tool library.

Its founders realised two things. First, interest in DIY, gardening and crafts was becoming more popular. But crucially, such activities can be expensive and therefore not accessible to everyone.

The original idea was to set up a base at Clachnaharry – hence the name – with a repair workshop and café.

However, that project did not come to fruition.

The volunteer-led Clachworks tool library is at the moment in an empty retail unit on the Telford Road industrial estate.

The tool library has an inventory of more than 500 tools.

The library is open on Tuesdays from 4-6.30pm and Saturdays from 10am-1pm for people to rent items for a week at a time.

A ‘pay what you can afford’ annual subscription (recommended £20) gives access to an inventory of more 500 items. These range from lawn mowers to power tools and spanners to sewing machines.

All tools are donated by individuals and companies. They are collected, cleaned, repaired and tested by the Clachworks volunteers for general use.

What are the most popular tools to hire?

There are regular skill-sharing workshops and guidance by volunteer experts on using the tools as well as health and safety advice.

In the last six months Clachworks has loaned more than 500 tools and it is expected to pass the 1,000 mark early in the new year.

Most popular were lawn mowers and strimmers during the better weather, while an apple press was also notably loaned out a lot.

Borrowers range from individuals needing small tools for some odd jobs, to a couple who needed a variety of equipment to renovate a house.

Gardening tools are among the most popular to hire. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

John Grocott is the Clachworks coordinator.

He said: “Our purpose is to provide equipment at an affordable price and to promote the circular economy through recycling items to prevent them from going to landfill.

“Since May last year we have saved more than a tonne of tools.”

Membership is currently around 100. It is hoped to increase that figure along with attracting more volunteers and funding to help the enterprise expand.

Rebrand on the way

An upcoming rebrand will see the name change from Clachworks to Inverness Tool Library and it is hoped to find new permanent premises.

The aim is to eventually fulfil the original concept of having a repair workshop and even a café.

“The next phase is to find new premises to make us more visible”, says John, a self-employed health and wellness coach.

“The vision is to have that hub that everyone knows about and uses.”

