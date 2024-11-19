Unique Ness: how upcycling furniture is also helping give people a New Start

Patrick Mills’ job is not just about restoring furniture but helping rebuild lives, including his own.

The former soldier turned volunteer upholsterer thrives in his new-found skill of transforming items destined for landfill into bespoke conversation pieces.

He is part of a small team whose work is given a prominent city centre showcase in Inverness.

Unique Ness is literally a shop window for the one-of items created by Patrick and other artisans working for New Start Highland.

25 years of helping people in difficulty

The social enterprise, now in its 25th year, supports people living in poverty, crisis or social isolation.

It helps a range of people, including those dealing with disabilities, mental health issues and substance misuse, as well as those leaving prison or the care system.

One of its main functions is furniture re-use, diverting around 600 tonnes of unwanted items a year from landfill.

This is then given to families needing help to start a home, or sold at low cost in five of its retail outlets.

In the past year, 600 furniture packs have been distributed free of charge to those in need including more than 1,500 vulnerable families and individuals.

Unique Ness profits reinvested into social enterprise

A small percentage of donated furniture, including tables, chairs, units, dressers and drawers, is upcycled into bespoke items and sold via Unique Ness.

It now has four staff, part of the 75-strong New Start Highland workforce.

All profits are reinvested to fund its charitable services which include training volunteers in upholstery, carpentry and painting.

Patrick served six years in the Army with the Gordon Highlanders. He became involved with New Start and Unique Ness after suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“This place really has changed my life”, he said as he worked to transform a wicker chair once owned by a customer’s grandmother.

“I went through therapy and when I felt I could do more New Start was available.

“I was made to feel welcome by everyone and got a sense of purpose back because I was doing something worthwhile.

“Being ex-Army, structure and routine was very important to me. I lost that when I had depression and anxiety, but I’ve regained it.”

‘It gives me a sense of achievement’

Patrick is now mentoring other volunteers and says learning new skills is just part of the help he has received.

“It’s the nurturing environment, the time they take to get to know you. It’s such an important place, it ticks so many boxes.

“I worked in social care for many years after leaving the Army and I’m glad I’m involved with this now where I can do something similar.

“It gives me a real sense of achievement to know something I’m doing makes a difference to someone else.”

Unique Ness was established in 2017 as part of New Start Highland’s philosophy of self-funding as much as possible.

Just 30% of its income comes from grant support and it is hoped to reduce that further in future.

Unique Ness was recently highlighted by the Scottish Government as an organisation helping people to shop more sustainably.

The Let’s Do Net Zero campaign said people in Scotland consume on average 19.3 tonnes of resources per person per year, well above the 6-8 tonnes considered to be sustainable.

It is encouraging people to play their part in tackling the climate emergency by lifestyle changes, including the way we shop and consume goods.

Growing interest in re-using goods

Unique Ness is projected to see a 40% increase in sales in 2025.

It plans to develop online sales and also takes commissions on new creations.

New Start founder and chief executive James Dunbar said: “We realised we could not be a charity that relied on grants.

“We needed to generate some of the money so that we could deliver the services people need.

“The whole story about Unique Ness is identifying things that need some TLC and re-imagining, taking them from being items probably going to the scrap heap to unique, aspirational pieces.

“People like having something different, that stands out, in their homes. And every item has its own story.”

James says that, historically, people did not associate re-use with quality.

“But these are high quality, unique items and meet the needs of a different market.

“Gen Z in particular is more and more looking to buy re-used goods. They want something that is good quality, quirky, funky and cool.

Changing lives

“Unique Ness is a shop window for New Start and for a change of behaviour.

“It is good to show people what can be done with a used item.

“But the biggest contribution it makes is seeing lives change.

“It gives us a vehicle for people to use their creativity as they are coming out of a time of trauma or some difficult experience.

“We look to create change in people and Unique Ness’s workshops provide an environment they find therapeutic and beneficial.”

