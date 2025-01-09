Skibo Castle waiting list at ‘all time high’ despite eye-watering joining fee at luxury Highland resort

Sutherland luxury resort Skibo Castle has posted another year of profits after turnover grew to almost £19 million.

The Carnegie Club at Skibo near Dornoch is Scotland’s most exclusive club and is set across 8,000 acres of land.

Skibo Limited, which operates the private member’s club in the Highlands, posted £1.3m profit for the year ending March 31 2024.

The figures, down from a £2.3m profit in the previous year, were accompanied by a growth in sales to £18.8m from £18.1m.

Scotland’s most exclusive club

In 1898, the world’s richest man Andrew Carnegie bought and transformed the Skibo estate into what he called “heaven on Earth”.

Skibo Castle boasts an 18-hole golf course, equestrian centre, 21 guest rooms, 12 estate lodges and a piper to awaken guests from their slumbers each morning.

The luxury venue has played host to several celebrities, including the wedding of Madonna and Guy Ritchie in 2000 and Robbie Williams’ 30th birthday party in 2004.

Other visitors have included ex-US presidents George Bush senior and Bill Clinton, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Sir Sean Connery and Mick Jagger.

The castle, owned by Irish-American Ellis Short after acquiring it for £23m in 2003, has been home to private members, The Carnegie Club, for 30 years.

A membership isn’t easy to get a hold of, with a waiting list before a rigorous process including a trial weekend and interview.

They don’t come cheap either.

Skibo wouldn’t reveal the 2025 membership costs, but 2022 figures showed an annual fee of £9,500 as well as a one-off payment of £30,000.

The private members club has around 400 members who pay also as much as £2,500 a night for a double room at Skibo.

Each member has a dedicated personal assistant assigned to communicate with the club on any matter.

Skibo Castle members ‘at the heart of everything’

In the strategic report, signed off by director Gary Gruber, Skibo highlighted how much its members mean to the club.

Mr Gruber said: “The financial year saw a return to normal levels after exceptional occupancy rates in 2023.

“Membership continues to remain at a historical high resulting in a waiting list of interested parties that equates to 10% of the current membership.

“Skibo Limited continues to see significant growth, both in its domestic market and the USA.

“Continued improvement is the prime focus for the company, building on its well-established reputation as a private members club.

“Our members are at the heart of everything we do in creating ‘heaven on Earth at Skibo.”

Skibo employed an average of 297 staff working across its operations in the year, rising from 282.