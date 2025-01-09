Skibo Castle waiting list at ‘all time high’ despite eye-watering joining fee at luxury Highland resort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skibo Castle waiting list at ‘all time high’ despite eye-watering joining fee at luxury Highland resort

The Highlands is home to Scotland's most exclusive club which has played host to celebrities including Bill Clinton, Madonna and Robbie Williams

By Alex Banks
Skibo Castle is one of the world's most exclusive clubs. Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock
Skibo Castle is one of the world's most exclusive clubs. Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock

Sutherland luxury resort Skibo Castle has posted another year of profits after turnover grew to almost £19 million.

The Carnegie Club at Skibo near Dornoch is Scotland’s most exclusive club and is set across 8,000 acres of land.

Skibo Limited, which operates the private member’s club in the Highlands, posted £1.3m profit for the year ending March 31 2024.

The figures, down from a £2.3m profit in the previous year, were accompanied by a growth in sales to £18.8m from £18.1m.

Scotland’s most exclusive club

In 1898, the world’s richest man Andrew Carnegie bought and transformed the Skibo estate into what he called “heaven on Earth”.

Skibo Castle boasts an 18-hole golf course, equestrian centre, 21 guest rooms, 12 estate lodges and a piper to awaken guests from their slumbers each morning.

The luxury venue has played host to several celebrities, including the wedding of Madonna and Guy Ritchie in 2000 and Robbie Williams’ 30th birthday party in 2004.

Madonna and Guy Christie at Dornoch Cathedral after their son’s christening. Image: Shutterstock

Other visitors have included ex-US presidents George Bush senior and Bill Clinton, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Sir Sean Connery and Mick Jagger.

The castle, owned by Irish-American Ellis Short after acquiring it for £23m in 2003, has been home to private members, The Carnegie Club, for 30 years.

A membership isn’t easy to get a hold of, with a waiting list before a rigorous process including a trial weekend and interview.

Skibo Castle in Sutherland, near Dornoch. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

They don’t come cheap either.

Skibo wouldn’t reveal the 2025 membership costs, but 2022 figures showed an annual fee of £9,500 as well as a one-off payment of £30,000.

The private members club has around 400 members who pay also as much as £2,500 a night for a double room at Skibo.

Each member has a dedicated personal assistant assigned to communicate with the club on any matter.

Skibo Castle members ‘at the heart of everything’

In the strategic report, signed off by director Gary Gruber, Skibo highlighted how much its members mean to the club.

Mr Gruber said: “The financial year saw a return to normal levels after exceptional occupancy rates in 2023.

“Membership continues to remain at a historical high resulting in a waiting list of interested parties that equates to 10% of the current membership.

Bill Clinton at Skibo Castle in 2002. Image: Engage PR

“Skibo Limited continues to see significant growth, both in its domestic market and the USA.

“Continued improvement is the prime focus for the company, building on its well-established reputation as a private members club.

“Our members are at the heart of everything we do in creating ‘heaven on Earth at Skibo.”

Skibo employed an average of 297 staff working across its operations in the year, rising from 282.

Conversation