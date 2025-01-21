How Tony Story transformed two Inverness hotels into luxury destinations

When Tony Story first acquired Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness, he was determined to provide a luxury offering.

More than 17 years on, he now operates a five star hotel, as well as a four star hotel, in the Highland capital.

Tony Story is chief executive of Kingsmills Hotel Group, in charge of Ness Walk and Kingsmills Hotel.

Taking on the challenge of the then 37-bedroom Inverness Marriot Hotel in 2007, Mr Story and his team have transformed the venue into a luxurious 147-bedroom hotel, which also features its own spa and a 400-capacity suite.

‘I’d known of the hotel since I was a teenager’

Mr Story had two hotels in Aberdeen when the opportunity to acquire Kingsmills Hotel on Culcabock Road presented itself.

The building dates back to the 18th century and in September 1787, saw poet Robert Burns visit its owner, Provost William Inglis.

Mr Story said: “I’ve known the hotel since I was a teenager. When I saw it was up for sale, I was very keen to acquire the hotel and expand it.”

First opening as a hotel in 1946, it was sold to the Swallow Group and then US firm Marriott Homes.

Mr Story said Kingsmills Hotel was in serious need of investment when he took it on.

“The first thing we did was demolish six two-bedroom apartments and renamed the hotel to the Kingsmills, which it always should’ve been,” he added.

“We had a lot of work to do and the financial crisis in 2008 put us in a really tough position.

“Our bank wouldn’t help us with loans to continue the redevelopment, so we switched bank and carried on.

“We then demolished the old wing, which was amazing but well past its sell by date, and re-built 14 bedrooms and a 400-person suite.

“We took our total of bedrooms to 147 and ever since then the hotel has been well looked after to keep up high standards.”

Adding Ness Walk to Kingsmills Hotel Group

A decade after adding the first Inverness hotel to his portfolio, Mr Story took on a new challenge in Ness Walk.

Mr Story said: “We acquired Maple Court in 2017 and it was a really lovely property which I had known for a long time.

“It had lacked any sort of investment so we completely refurbished and built on a separate building.

“It’s a five star 47-bedroom hotel and we’re really pleased with the evolution.”

Mr Story believes both hotels benefit from being at the heart of the local community – despite a lengthy tourism season in the Highlands.

He added: “Our offering comes across several sectors. Food and drink, events, and charity work keep us connected with locals.

“We would never turn off to locals during the high season which is why we’re always happy when people choose us for weddings, birthdays and so on.”

Ness Walk picked up the best for romance award in the Conde Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2024.

Inverness hotels ‘mean a tremendous amount’

Mr Story believes you should never get too emotional about business, but can’t help express how much the hotels mean to him.

He said: “They mean a tremendous amount, I love them and most of all, I love the people.

“I do think it’s really important to speak to everyone who works in the hotel every day when I see them.

“After all, it’s the staff that provide the atmosphere and hospitality which is rated so highly.

“The highs here have been absolutely constant. We live and breathe the business and take great care in what we do.”