Owner of Inverness hotel named UK’s most romantic reveals secrets behind success

Love is in the air at a five-star Inverness hotel after being named the UK’s most romantic hotel.

Ness Walk picked up the best for romance award in the Conde Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2024 in London.

The venue re-opened under Tony Story’s ownership four years ago after a £7 million redevelopment.

Tony believes Ness Walk is situated perfectly to “lend itself to romance” and is glad to see his staff hard work paying off.

Conde Nast Johansens is known for owning magazines including Vogue, GQ and Glamour.

Ness Walk staff deserve all of the praise, says owner

Tony feels his staff have been rightly rewarded and picking up the prestigious award is a testament to what they’ve built.

He said: “The amount of work we all put in to constantly reviewing how we can keep improving is huge.

“The staff here never stop and we never will. It’s brilliant to see the attitude of our guys and how they interact with guests.

“They deserve 100% of the praise because the team make the guest experience what it is.”

Tony said his passion for the project will only grow and continue to asks for everything from everyone.

He added: “I adore this hotel and business and have been involved in everything since planning. I’m a lot more instrumental behind the scenes.

“It’s a lot of time and effort from everyone involved – but it’s because we really want to make it right.

“That’s why it feels so good to see our peers appreciating what we offer.”

Award win shows loving touch

Tony believes the ability to lift away any other concerns for couples and allow them to focus on each other is one reason why Ness Walk has a romantic reputation.

He said: “We don’t just sit down and go ‘how can we make this place romantic’ but focussing on our openness and friendliness will contribute.

“You’re met at your car, have your bags taken to your room as well as being checked in without lifting a finger.

“The first thing a couple do is sit down together and relax with a glass of champagne overlooking the river.”

Tony admits the location plays its part for the hotel’s relaxed and calming atmosphere.

He added: “Certainly where we are takes things up a notch. Being this close to the town centre while also being able to enjoy a riverside walk is fantastic.”