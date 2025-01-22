James Watt to launch new business reality TV show with £2m cash prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

James Watt to launch new business reality TV show with £2m cash prize

In a "unique twist" viewers will help decide which businesses get a share of the money in a public vote.

By Kelly Wilson
James Watt is launching his own reality show called House of Unicorns where businesses compete for £2m. Image: Sodali & Co
James Watt is launching his own reality show called House of Unicorns where businesses compete for £2m. Image: Sodali & Co

James Watt is to launch his own business reality TV show with a £2m prize to be won.

House of Unicorns will see entrepreneurs and business leaders compete for the largest cash prize in what he claims to be “the largest in UK television history”.

BrewDog co-founder Mr Watt will be investing £1m of his own money and has promised “trials, tears and triumphs” when it airs later this year.

Founders, entrepreneurs and business leaders will compete over six weeks for a chance to win the money.

Viewers to decide who wins

As the show’s lead judge, Mr Watt will decide the winner of half the money. The other £1m will be decided by House of Unicorn viewers in a public vote.

Mr Watt said: “I’ve always been so disillusioned and frankly fed up with the tired format of reality TV business shows relying on worn-out tropes and stale stereotypes of entrepreneurs for comedy value, which are well past their sell by date.

“And I’m sure many viewers are too. That’s why House of Unicorn was born.

James Watt.
James Watt co-founded BrewDog in 2007. Image: James Watt/X.

“We’re on a mission to double the amount of unicorns coming out the UK and kickstart our economy.

“Over six weeks we will push some the UK’s most exciting businesses and entrepreneurs to their limits and take them way outside their comfort zone.

“There will be trials, tears and triumphs. And at the end of it all somebody will claim the biggest cash prize in TV history.”

Broadcasting deal being discussed

Mr Watt will be investing £1m of his own money in the chosen winner, with the other 50% coming from Founders Capital – Europe’s largest founder investor community.

In a TV first, House of Unicorn viewers will be able to get in on the investment action, and invest pound for pound, in the winning businesses alongside Mr Watt on exactly the same terms.

As soon as the winners are announced on the show, the businesses will go live on Crowdcube giving the viewer the opportunity to participate in the deals, in real-time.

brewdog james watt martin dickie
James Watt, left, and Martin Dickie at a BrewDog AGM. Picture by Darrell Benns

The show is being produced by Sony and Whisper Productions and is has had interest from several broadcasters and platforms, with discussions on-going over where it will be broadcast.

Mr Watt, who is an investor in more than 50 businesses, is no stranger to reality TV having applied to be on Dragons Den in 2008 with his BrewDog co-founder Martin Dickie.

But the duo were not chosen for investment in the Ellon-based business after taking part in a screen test with business tycoon Deborah Meaden.

He described them both as bring “totally crushed” at the time.

What is a unicorn business?

A unicorn is a start-up valued at £813,000,000 ($1 billion) or more.

The UK currently has an estimated 400,000 start-ups, of these only 86 have achieved the prestigious unicorn status – six of which achieved it in 2024.

Globally, the UK is ranked fourth in total unicorn businesses created, behind India, China and United States.

House of Unicorns is expected to air later this year.

Applications for the show are now open at www.houseofunicorns.com

Conversation