Income boost for fishers at Scottish ports including Peterhead and Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Scotland business

Income boost for fishers at Scottish ports including Peterhead and Fraserburgh

Latest figures show fewer people sharing bigger income pot.

By Keith Findlay
Fishers working on their nets in Peterhead.
Fishers working on their nets in Peterhead. Peterhead. Image: Seafish

Scottish fishers have notched up a 10% increase in average sales income.

Monthly earnings typically jumped to £14,329 in 2023, the last year for which figures are available, from £13,020 in the previous 12 months.

In 2021, the monthly average stood at £12,293.

The Scottish Government figures were revealed in a written answer to parliament.

Minister says its a mixed picture

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said some of the fishers whose incomes were captured by the data were “irregular”, so not working on vessels full-time.

They will, as a result, typically have lower incomes, the minister said.

She added: “It should also be noted that some fishing sectors will have larger incomes than others.

“And different crew share arrangements will be in place, meaning some fishers on the same vessel will earn more than others.”

Mairi Gougeon MSP.
Mairi Gougeon MSP. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

According to the Scottish Conservatives, the figures show fishers working out of ports including Peterhead and Fraserburgh “continue to net the benefits of being out of the Common Fisheries Policy”.

Buckie-based Tory MSP Tim Eagle said: “The rise in income being generated by fishermen is excellent and shows our fleets are reaping the rewards of being out of the EU and the detrimental Common Fisheries Policy.

Message for PM Sir Keir Starmer

“These figures should send a strong message to Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer that in no way shape or form should he sacrifice our UK waters by offering up access when the EU-UK fisheries deal expires in 2026.”

Mr Eagle added: “At a time when the number of fishermen at sea are declining, it’s vital the industry continues to have full access to our fish stocks so we can take advantage of our position outside the EU to independently negotiate in our fishing fleets’ best interest.

Tim Eagle MSP.
Tim Eagle MSP. Image: Scottish Conservatives

“We now have a far stronger voice at the table than we ever did before, compared with when we were just one of 28 EU member states.

“It’s vital the fishing industry continues to flourish.”

Fishing vessels in Fraserburgh harbour
Fishing vessels in Fraserburgh harbour. Image: Wullie Marr Photography

Landing values are up but there are fewer crew on Scottish fishing vessels

Scottish vessels landed fish worth £652,000 during 2023, a rise from £644,000 for the previous year, and a 4% increase from £626,000 in 2021.

But the rise in sales is in stark contrast what’s been happening to the total number of fishers at sea.

This has dropped from 4,241 to 3,793 over the past three years.

Record landings at Peterhead

Last month, Peterhead Port Authority reported a record year for fish landings.

More than £257m-worth of catches were traded across the quaysides between January and November.

This surpassed the £232m total for the whole of 2023.

Conversation