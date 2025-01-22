Income boost for fishers at Scottish ports including Peterhead and Fraserburgh

Scottish fishers have notched up a 10% increase in average sales income.

Monthly earnings typically jumped to £14,329 in 2023, the last year for which figures are available, from £13,020 in the previous 12 months.

In 2021, the monthly average stood at £12,293.

The Scottish Government figures were revealed in a written answer to parliament.

Minister says its a mixed picture

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said some of the fishers whose incomes were captured by the data were “irregular”, so not working on vessels full-time.

They will, as a result, typically have lower incomes, the minister said.

She added: “It should also be noted that some fishing sectors will have larger incomes than others.

“And different crew share arrangements will be in place, meaning some fishers on the same vessel will earn more than others.”

According to the Scottish Conservatives, the figures show fishers working out of ports including Peterhead and Fraserburgh “continue to net the benefits of being out of the Common Fisheries Policy”.

Buckie-based Tory MSP Tim Eagle said: “The rise in income being generated by fishermen is excellent and shows our fleets are reaping the rewards of being out of the EU and the detrimental Common Fisheries Policy.

Message for PM Sir Keir Starmer

“These figures should send a strong message to Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer that in no way shape or form should he sacrifice our UK waters by offering up access when the EU-UK fisheries deal expires in 2026.”

Mr Eagle added: “At a time when the number of fishermen at sea are declining, it’s vital the industry continues to have full access to our fish stocks so we can take advantage of our position outside the EU to independently negotiate in our fishing fleets’ best interest.

“We now have a far stronger voice at the table than we ever did before, compared with when we were just one of 28 EU member states.

“It’s vital the fishing industry continues to flourish.”

Landing values are up but there are fewer crew on Scottish fishing vessels

Scottish vessels landed fish worth £652,000 during 2023, a rise from £644,000 for the previous year, and a 4% increase from £626,000 in 2021.

But the rise in sales is in stark contrast what’s been happening to the total number of fishers at sea.

This has dropped from 4,241 to 3,793 over the past three years.

Record landings at Peterhead

Last month, Peterhead Port Authority reported a record year for fish landings.

More than £257m-worth of catches were traded across the quaysides between January and November.

This surpassed the £232m total for the whole of 2023.