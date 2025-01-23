Fully occupied Inverurie business centre on sale for £500,000

An Inverurie business centre has found its way onto the market with a price tag of £500,000.

Crichiebank Business Centre can be found amongst the highlights of the north-east commercial property listings.

Meanwhile across Aberdeenshire a sports bar and a “thriving” restaurant are also up for sale.

Crichiebank Business Centre, Inverurie

This week, we start in Inverurie, where a fully occupied office building is on sale for £500,000.

Crichiebank Business Centre opened 20 years ago and offers 21 office suites, with a yearly income of £134,000.

FG Burnett is in charge of the investment opportunity which it said blends modern and original features for a “unique style”.

The selling agent said: “Positioned within the Port Elphinstone district of Inverurie,

the property is set back from Elphinstone Road.

“Inverurie has experienced substantial growth across various sectors in recent years, with ongoing expansion initiatives.

“The surrounding neighbourhood primarily comprises residential properties, with notable commercial establishments nearby such as Kirkwood Commercial Park.”

Black Bull Inn, Inverurie

Staying in Inverurie, a popular coaching inn dating back to the 17th century has been listed for sale at £350,000.

Black Bull Inn has been “tastefully refurbished and upgraded by the current owners” to form a modern bar and lounge on the ground floor.

It also features its own games room as well as three letting rooms and a dining room upstairs. An owner’s accommodation is also included.

CCL Property is in charge of the listing and said: “There is a great opportunity to expand this business and increase revenues and profits.

“The Black Bull has a number of very successful and competitive pool and darts teams which attract a regular following.”

Drumlithie Inn, Drumlithie

Moving to the village of Drumlithie, west of Stonehaven, a “superb opportunity” to acquire Drumlithie Inn has arisen.

The inn is available with a guide price of £220,000 and will go for auction via Auction House Scotland.

The auction house said: “The property comprises entrance hall, lounge bar, restaurant function suite with a bar, commercial kitchen, beer cellar plus a storeroom.

“Externally, the property offers an enclosed beer garden with off road car parking to the front of the property.

“In recent years the property went through extensive renovation works and is in excellent condition.”