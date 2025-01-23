Fully occupied Inverurie business centre on sale for £500,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Fully occupied Inverurie business centre on sale for £500,000

In Inverurie, a sports bar can also be found amongst this week's market highlights, as well as an office in Aberdeen.

By Alex Banks
Crichiebank Business Centre is on the market. Image: FG Burnett
Crichiebank Business Centre is on the market. Image: FG Burnett

An Inverurie business centre has found its way onto the market with a price tag of £500,000.

Crichiebank Business Centre can be found amongst the highlights of the north-east commercial property listings.

Meanwhile across Aberdeenshire a sports bar and a “thriving” restaurant are also up for sale.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

Crichiebank Business Centre, Inverurie

This week, we start in Inverurie, where a fully occupied office building is on sale for £500,000.

Crichiebank Business Centre opened 20 years ago and offers 21 office suites, with a yearly income of £134,000.

FG Burnett is in charge of the investment opportunity which it said blends modern and original features for a “unique style”.

The property in Inverurie. Image: FG Burnett

The selling agent said: “Positioned within the Port Elphinstone district of Inverurie,
the property is set back from Elphinstone Road.

“Inverurie has experienced substantial growth across various sectors in recent years, with ongoing expansion initiatives.

“The surrounding neighbourhood primarily comprises residential properties, with notable commercial establishments nearby such as Kirkwood Commercial Park.”

Black Bull Inn, Inverurie

Staying in Inverurie, a popular coaching inn dating back to the 17th century has been listed for sale at £350,000.

Black Bull Inn has been “tastefully refurbished and upgraded by the current owners” to form a modern bar and lounge on the ground floor.

It also features its own games room as well as three letting rooms and a dining room upstairs. An owner’s accommodation is also included.

Black Bull Inn is for sale. Image: CCL Property

The Black Bull On the upper floor there are three letting rooms a dining room along with owners’ accommodation.

CCL Property is in charge of the listing and said: “There is a great opportunity to expand this business and increase revenues and profits.

“The Black Bull has a number of very successful and competitive pool and darts teams which attract a regular following.”

Drumlithie Inn, Drumlithie

Moving to the village of Drumlithie, west of Stonehaven, a “superb opportunity” to acquire Drumlithie Inn has arisen.

The inn is available with a guide price of £220,000 and will go for auction via Auction House Scotland.

The auction house said: “The property comprises entrance hall, lounge bar, restaurant function suite with a bar, commercial kitchen, beer cellar plus a storeroom.

Inside the property. Image: Auction House Scotland

“Externally, the property offers an enclosed beer garden with off road car parking to the front of the property.

“In recent years the property went through extensive renovation works and is in excellent condition.”

Conversation