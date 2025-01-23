Aberdeen entrepreneur beats ‘hopeless drug addiction’ to launch candle business

An Aberdeen man has opened up on his recovery battle with a “hopeless” drug addiction that he thought “he’d never escape”.

Ross McKenzie, originally from Cults, spent several years of his life addicted to heroin “and a range of other substances,” which saw him “no longer caring” whether he lived or died.

Now, the 33-year-old has turned his life around to launch a business selling candles inspired by his recovery.

During his ordeal, he admitted that the class A substances “controlled every aspect of his existence,” and had shown him “unimaginable suffering”.

The horrible addiction even forced him to turn to crime, with his habit preventing him from holding down a job.

At times during the battle, he said he felt like “change was impossible” from the “destructive cycle of addiction”.

However, in the present day, Ross has rebuilt his relationship with his family and owns his own flat, car as well as running his own business.

By telling his story, he hopes he can inspire others to follow their own recovery journey.

Ross’s drug addiction battle

“I was heavily addicted to heroin and a range of other substances, which controlled every aspect of my existence,” Ross said.

“My days and nights were spent using drugs in various flats around Aberdeen, often with bare floorboards and devoid of basic human comforts.

“I wore long-sleeved jumpers to hide the track marks on my arms. My acquaintances were all people like me.

“My mental health was in pieces and I no longer cared whether I lived or died.

“I saw unimaginable suffering, frequent violence and the raw reality of life for those who had lost all hope, and who couldn’t see a way out.”

Ross underwent several attempts to overcome his drug addiction, with no luck.

“I went through two stays in rehab, I attended groups and went on recovery courses, but each time, I found myself slipping back into the same destructive cycle of addiction.”

Italian recovery facility ‘the turning point’

However, in 2018, Ross chose to move away from Scotland to join a recovery community in Italy called San Patrignano,

That three-and-a-half years was to be “the turning point,” as Ross puts it.

He continued: “I’m happy now in a way I never thought was possible. My mental health and emotional well-being are in a good place.

“I’ve learned to take care of myself again and prioritise my happiness. While life still presents plenty of challenges, I now feel equipped with the strength and resilience to face them. I no longer feel overwhelmed or defeated by what comes my way.

“Instead, I approach life with a sense of hope, confidence, and peace.”

He added: “I’ve rebuilt my relationship with my family. I have a loving and supportive girlfriend. Last year, I launched my own business, which focuses on raising awareness of addiction.”

Nera candles the focus for Ross

Ross, who now lives in Ayrshire, is focused on his new candle business, which promises to raise cash for addiction services.

In doing so he wants to spread awareness of the condition.

Dubbed ‘Nera Luxury Candles,’ customers can purchase products with scents such as: Lavender, Eucalyptus and Rosemary.

He added: “Through Nera, I want to use my story to raise awareness about addiction and show that recovery is possible, no matter how hopeless things may seem.

“My mission is to break down stigma, raise money for addiction services and to create understanding, compassion, and change.

“To anyone who feels lost or to those supporting someone who is: Please know that there is hope.

“Recovery is real, and it is worth it. Please reach out if you are struggling.”

Ross’s website can be visited here.