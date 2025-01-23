High wind warning: Could Storm Eowyn force the closure of the Kessock Bridge?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High wind warning: Could Storm Eowyn force the closure of the Kessock Bridge?

Motorists could face severe disruption across Scotland as the storm brings high winds, rain and snow

By Michelle Henderson
View overlooking Inverness with the Kessock Bridge in the distance.
The Kessock Bridge could close to motorists tomorrow when Storm Eowyn hits. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The Kessock Bridge is at risk of being closed to drivers on Friday as 70mph winds batter Inverness.

Storm Eowyn will make landfall from midnight, bringing strong winds, snow and heavy downpours.

The Met Office has issued both amber and yellow ‘danger to life’ warnings for the north and northeast as the region braces for a day of delays and disruption.

Flying debris and fallen trees are likely to lead to road closures over the course of the storm.

And motorists planning to brave the roads and head north on Friday could face a 20-mile diversion if the Kessock Bridge, part of the A9 Inverness to Thurso road, closes.

Kessock Bridge
The Met Office has already predicted potential restrictions on key routes across the country, including the Kessock Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Bosses from Transport Scotland have confirmed wind speeds exceeding 75mph will force the closure of the Beauly Firth crossing.

This will require drivers to divert around the Beauly Firth, travelling through Bunchrew and Beauly to rejoin the A9 at the Tore roundabout.

When is the Kessock Bridge likely to close?

The Met Office has already predicted potential restrictions on key routes across the country, including the Kessock Bridge.

The bridge is likely to be closed to high-sided vehicles for spells throughout Friday, between 6am and 11pm.

However, a full road closure is also likely between 2pm and 11pm as conditions worsen.

Cromarty bridge in the distance.
Northbound and southbound motorists on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road could face disruption on the Cromarty Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Forecasters predict that by 6am wind speeds in Inverness will have reached highs of 47mph, before rising to 63mph by midday.

Rush hour traffic heading home for the weekend is expected to be severely affected as winds reach their peak.

Conditions are expected to deteriorate throughout the day, with gusts of up to 77mph forecast by 7pm.

Meanwhile, similar crossings across the Highland route, including the Dornoch Bridge and Cromarty Bridge, could also be liable to closure during the storm.

View overlooking the Skye Bridge.
The Skye Bridge could also be affected by the weather. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

On the West Coast, drivers travelling to and from Skye could also face disruption, with warnings to remain in place throughout the day.

Disruption is likely to continue on into Saturday, with a yellow weather warning for high winds in place for most of Scotland until 3pm.

That includes all of the Highlands and Islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Updates on the status of bridges across the country can be found on the Traffic Scotland Website.

