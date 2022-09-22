Whisky industry and Aberdeen schools part of Morrison Construction’s ‘robust’ pipeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Whisky industry and Aberdeen schools part of Morrison Construction’s ‘robust’ pipeline

By Keith Findlay
September 22, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 22, 2022, 12:22 pm
Morrison Construction's projects include the new Countesswells School taking shape in Aberdeen.
Morrison Construction's projects include the new Countesswells School taking shape in Aberdeen.

A “buoyant” whisky industry and school projects in Aberdeen are helping to drive growth at construction group Galliford Try.

Chief executive Bill Hocking has highlighted Gordon & MacPhail (G&M)’s new distillery just outside Grantown among projects keeping group subsidiary Morrison Construction busy north of the border.

He also cited work on new schools in Aberdeen – Torry Primary School and Community Hub, with a budget of £28.1 million, and the £17 million Countesswells school and nursery development.

Both are being built through a tie-up between Morrison and Aberdeen-based public-private partnership Hub North Scotland.

G&M’s £20m new distillery, The Cairn, has its official opening next month.

Artist’s impression of The Cairn Distillery, near Grantown.

Mr Hocking said: “It’s been a very good year for Morrison. They’ve done a fantastic job in different parts of the country.

“We see no diminution in the pipeline (of future work). We certainly have a robust order book to sustain us going forward.”

Galliford Try chief executive Bill Hocking.

He added: “We’re doing quite a bit in the whisky industry at the moment, working with Gordon & MacPhail and Diageo, and last year with The Macallan. It’s a buoyant industry just now.”

Galliford Try has evolved through the decades to become one of the UK’s leading construction groups.

It acquired Morrison, which has been around since the Second World War, in 2006 for about £42 million.

The Scottish business is named after the Morrison family who founded it, in Tain, in 1948.

It was previously part of utility giant Anglian Water Group.

Artist’s impression of the new Torry Community Hub and Primary School.

Morrison’s work on schools and distilleries in the north and north-east is part of Galliford Try’s “sustainable growth strategy”.

The approach aligns financial objectives with sustainability aspirations to deliver high-“quality buildings and infrastructure in a socially responsible way”.

Mr Hocking said the group was also benefiting from rigorous risk management.

Galliford Try has maintained a “disciplined approach to project selection” in recent years after being stung by cost over-runs and delays for the Aberdeen city bypass road.

Profits surged in 2021-22

The company’s boss was speaking to The Press and Journal after annual results showed a big jump in profits.

Pre-tax profits before one-offs surged 68% to £19.1m during the year to June 30, on revenue that was up by £112m at £1.24 billion.

Mr Hocking said: “Our commitment to robust risk management, careful contract selection and operational excellence continues to underpin our performance and prospects.”

