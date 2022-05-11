New mentoring campaign to help seafood firms diversify into tourism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New mentoring campaign to help seafood firms diversify into tourism

By Keith Findlay
May 11, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 11, 2022, 7:12 pm
Processors at the heart of the story of Scottish seafood.
Scottish seafood firms are being encouraged to go “beyond the boat” and help to reel in more tourists.

The drive to get them to look at the big picture rather than just supplying their markets is part of a wider initiative to help the sector grow and spread the risk for smaller businesses.

Trade body Seafood Scotland and tourism organisation VisitScotland have teamed up to launch a mentoring scheme within the overall Beyond the Boat campaign, with the aim being to help companies make the most of new opportunities in food and agriculture tourism.

We’ve seen the agritourism sector enjoy a huge boost during the pandemic, and we’d love to replicate the success of this.”

Karen Galloway, Seafood Scotland.

A series of webinars will offer advice and expertise on topics including sources of funding, creating tourism experiences, insights, legal advice, storytelling, compliance and assurance, media relations and social media.

The six-week programme will also feature mentoring from experts, and is intended to “inspire and cultivate the growth of seafood tourism across the country”.

It is hoped it will be a springboard to help seafood entrepreneurs diversify into tourism.

One of the team at Inverawe Smokehouse in Argyll.

Seafood Scotland and VisitScotland say they will deliver skills and know-how to help businesses create memorable and authentic food tourism experiences, offer opportunities to taste and eat Scottish seafood, and attract visitors from across the UK and internationally.

Scotland’s £1.3bn seafood larder

Karen Galloway, head of industry engagement, Seafood Scotland, said: “Scotland is renowned for its magnificent seafood larder the world over, bringing in around £1.3 billion to the Scottish economy.

“We are hoping to build on some of the successes of the challenging last couple of years, where businesses have pivoted and benefited from people holidaying closer to home.

“Along with VisitScotland, we hope to be able to inform, inspire and engage businesses to expand their offering and really showcase the fantastic industry we have here, as well as building a community of seafood tourism offerings around the country.”

There are fantastic opportunities for businesses to tell their stories to help to attract locals and visitors.”

Vicki Miller, VisitScotland.

Ms Galloway added: “We looked for inspiration at successful food tourism businesses across the UK and overseas, such as the Viking Sushi Adventure Voyage in Iceland.

“Closer to home, we’ve seen the agritourism sector enjoy a huge boost during the pandemic, and we’d love to replicate the success of this by continuing to build a network of seafood tourism businesses around the country.”

VisitScotland marketing and digital director Vicki Miller said: “We know visitors seek to make a real connection with the places they visit, and are increasingly interested in the provenance of the food and drink which make up those experiences.

“Scotland’s reputation for seafood, as part of its world-renowned natural larder, means there are fantastic opportunities for businesses to tell their stories to help to attract locals and visitors.

Loch Fyne Oysters and The Tobermory Fish Company are great examples of businesses which not only offer quality visitor experiences but do so whilst telling their own story.

‘Force for good’

“By working in partnership with Seafood Scotland we can strength Scotland’s tourism offering in the seafood sector, while in turn supporting local businesses and communities.”

Tourism is a “force for good,” Ms Miller said, adding: “It creates jobs, sustains communities and contributes significantly to the economy.”

