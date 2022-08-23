Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Life-changing prize: WIN a luxury lodge worth £250k AND £10k cash!

In partnership with Royal Arch Riverside
August 23, 2022, 2:30 pm Updated: August 23, 2022, 2:32 pm
The views from the Rivendale Lodge at Royal Arch Riverside Park in Scotland

Thanks to the team at Royal Arch Riverside holiday park and Bounty Competitions, spending as little as £9.99 could change your life forever.

It’s your chance to win a luxury holiday lodge worth a whopping £250,000, with the potential of earning you £25,000 a year in rental. Plus, you’ll also get £10,000 cash and site fees paid for a year.

All you have to do is click a few buttons and part with less than a tenner.

Yes, you read that right and no, it’s not too good to be true!

What exactly could you win from this online competition?

One of the popular Bounty Competitions’ latest competition prizes is the Rivendale Lodge at Royal Arch Riverside park in Laurencekirk.

Newly kitted out with £10,000 worth of décor and tech – including three brand new televisions and Jacuzzi-style jet bath – this lodge is ready to live in, in sheer luxury.

living room of lodge at Royal Arch Riverside Park

The Rivendale has a fully equipped kitchen and utility room with washing machine and tumble dryer. The main bathroom has a shower and bath.

The sizeable, newly decorated lounge is tasteful and sophisticated with two comfortable sofas. Light floods the room from ceiling-high windows, which are framed into the lodge’s vaulted roof.

And the refined décor is carried through to the two double bedrooms, each bright and airy with ample storage space and lovely views of the park.

bedroom at Rivendale Lodge

How could this Bounty Competitions prize draw change your life?

This particular lodge at Royal Arch Riverside has the potential to make £25,000 a year in rental income. And that’s after all fees have been paid!

All lodges on Royal Arch Riverside are rented through Hoseasons and changeovers are carried out by the Royal Arch team – and this would still be the case for the winner of the Rivendale lodge.

Renting it out is therefore hassle free and, what’s more, the first year of site fees – £3250 – are all covered for the lucky winner!

And should the winner be unsure about the rental market, the team at Royal Arch will give friendly, expert advice on the subject.

They are even willing to pay the annual rental income of £25,000 to the winner and then rent out the lodge for a year on their behalf.

Rentals at Royal Arch Riverside Park

dining room of luxury lodge

The location of Royal Arch Riverside lends itself perfectly to those looking for a fun-filled Scottish staycation.

The lodges attract a wide ranges of visitors, from young families and elderly couples, to walkers and adventure seekers.

Owning a property here, you are ensured expert assistance at every step of the way. Indeed, the team at Royal Arch Riverside Park aim to make owning a holiday lodge as simple and stress free as possible.

Royal Arch Riverside Park luxury lodge with hot tub

Don’t miss out on this life-changing opportunity!

Does this sound like something you would be interested in? Tickets cost £9.99 and are on sale now!

The winner will be announced live on the Bounty Competitions Facebook page. What are you waiting for? This could change your life!

