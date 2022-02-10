Watch films created by students shortlisted for this year’s Gaelic short film awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Films created by students from the Highlands, Inverness and Fort William have been shortlisted in this year’s prestigious Gaelic short film competition.

Young filmmakers taking part in FilmG 2022 have been shortlisted for their short films inspired by nature, environmental issues and the outdoors.

This year, the competition received 91 entries from across Scotland, an increase from 2020’s record numbers. Judges then had to whittle down entries over a few days. Those in the running have now been confirmed across 17 categories.

Among the nominees are several filmmakers from pupils at Ardnamurchan High School and a film from students at Glenurquhart Primary School in Drumnadrochit and Lochaber High School.

What is the FilmG competition?

FilmG is a Gaelic short film competition which aims to encourage and support filmmaking from young people to industry professionals.

First launched in 2008, it has received more 900 short films over the years and has helped many young people begin careers in Gaelic television broadcasting. It is funded by MG Alba and delivered by Cànan Graphics Studio on the Isle of Skye.

Film G’s theme for this year’s competition is called Lorg, which means to search, find or trace. Many films explored this by focusing on the outdoors, appreciating nature and protecting the environment.

A few of the films in the running

‘Spies-R-Us’

One of the two entries from Ardnamurchan High School in Strontian, ‘Spies-R-Us’ follows the story of Seumas McGuffin, the best spy in the world and his friend Iain, who stole a secret file from the most secure facility in Scotland.

The film has been nominated in several categories including Best Fluent Learners Film and Best Production.

Previous winner and director for the short film, Parker Dawes, is also nominated for Best Actor and Best Young Film-Maker in the Youth category.

‘Beatha Iain Lom’

Another film created by S1 and S2 students at Ardnamurchan High School called ‘Beatha Iain Lom’ has been nominated.

The production shows scenes from the life of one of Scotland’s best-known poets, John MacDonald. It follows the 18th century poet from life to death creating a historical biopic.

It will be going head-to-head with the makers of ‘Spies-R-Us’ for the Best Production category for Youth (12-17).

‘An luchair Draoidheil’

Also shortlisted for Best Production but in the Under 12 category is ‘Au luchair Draoidheil’. The film is by pupils at Glenurquhart Primary School in Drumnadrochit, Inverness.

‘Gàidsear Chreutairean’

The film named ‘Gàidsear Chreutairean’, translated as Creature Catcher, is in the running for a couple of categories.

Created by pupils at Lochaber High School in Fort William, it follows the story of a strange creature appearing in their school and their search to find someone who can help catch it.

The film is shortlisted for Best Production and also Best Performance for Calum Stewart in the Youth Category (12-17).

Tough competition

One of the judges for this year’s FilmG competition, Karen Elder, a journalist for a Scottish Gaelic-language news programme, said it was tough to pick those shortlisted.

She said: “It was a privilege to once again be a part of the judging panel for FilmG. There was a wide variety of films entered, from strong documentaries to comedy. It was no small task.”

Winners from this year’s competition will be unveiled on BBC Alba from 9pm on Friday February 25. It will be broadcast from Stornoway and will be hosted by FilmG and BBC Alba presenters Fiona MacKenzie and Niall Iain MacDonald.

All the shortlisted films can be viewed on the FilmG website.