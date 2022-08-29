Cast your vote in our Local Artist of the Year competition By The Press & Journal August 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 29, 2022, 8:17 am 1 It's time to vote for the reader's choice winner of our Local Artist of the Year competition. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Competition Life-changing prize: WIN a luxury lodge worth £250k AND £10k cash! 5 amazing prizes you could win in online competition Watch films created by students shortlisted for this year's Gaelic short film awards Win £20k to share with your chosen charity – enter today Evening Express Christmas Concert: Full list of this year's performers Evening Express Christmas Concert: Meet the stars of the show Grab your ticket for this year’s Evening Express Christmas Concert Pounds for Primaries: This year’s winners announced Tokens for Toys: Hilton Family Support ready to help parents grow Tokens for Toys: Home-Start East Highland gets involved to help children More from Press and Journal Annual energy bills for Shetland households predicted to hit £10k by April 0 Aberdeen pub owner bullish despite warnings of mass closures in the sector UK-wide 0 Ross County striker William Akio returns to face the might of Celtic in Premier… 0 Aberdeen boss challenges Bojan Miovski to be the Premiership's top scorer this season 0 Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost 0 New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole… 0