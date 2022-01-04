Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No Covid vaccinations, no IVF: What you think of the new rules

By Sarah Bruce
January 4, 2022, 11:45 am
Last week, it emerged that the Scottish Government has put restrictions on unvaccinated women undergoing IVF.

In basic terms, it means woman having fertility treatment face a delay if they are not up-to-date with their Covid vaccines.

Ministers say they will review the rule early this year – but the announcement has sparked some strong opinions among readers.

Hundreds of you responded to our Facebook post or voted in our poll, and now we have the results.

How did you vote?

We asked you whether unvaccinated women should be having fertility treatment at the moment.

A significant majority of those who responded – nearly 63% of you – said they should be able to have treatment.

Almost 33% – around a third – disagreed and said they shouldn’t be allowed to use the facilities until they were fully vaccinated.

Just over 4.5% of you weren’t sure what the right answer was.

What did you say?

Below our Facebook post on the subject, you had plenty to say on the IVF Covid rule  – much of it negative.

Kayleigh Griffiths claimed that guidance for pregnant women and those trying for a baby is confusing.

She posted: “So originally they were advised to not get the vaccine, now they’re being forced into it.

“Totally unfair. I appreciate that vaccines are important but should they really have to choose between having a baby and getting the vaccine?”

Close up of woman's hands holding a pregnancy test
Shutterstock

Michelle Corsar said it was “disgusting”.

She added: “What happened to freedom of choice? I am vaccinated and this just appals me how they can treat people this way.

“Each person should make their own opinion on what is best for them and no one should be penalised against their choice.

“In this country I thought it was freedom of choice? How can the government do this to people who are having a hard enough battle to have a child without facing a ultimatum to either get vaccinated or postpone your treatment?”

Hollie Brown had a different view on the IVF Covid rule.

She wrote: “Why should the NHS fund fertility treatment when people can’t take a vaccine to protect the NHS? Some people. It’s plain and simple really.”

Others felt the rulemakers were ignoring people’s human rights, and felt it was cruel to focus on people they felt were already going through something difficult and emotional.

