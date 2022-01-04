No Covid vaccinations, no IVF: What you think of the new rules

An error occurred. Please try again.

Last week, it emerged that the Scottish Government has put restrictions on unvaccinated women undergoing IVF.

In basic terms, it means woman having fertility treatment face a delay if they are not up-to-date with their Covid vaccines.

Ministers say they will review the rule early this year – but the announcement has sparked some strong opinions among readers.

Hundreds of you responded to our Facebook post or voted in our poll, and now we have the results.

How did you vote?

We asked you whether unvaccinated women should be having fertility treatment at the moment.

A significant majority of those who responded – nearly 63% of you – said they should be able to have treatment.

Almost 33% – around a third – disagreed and said they shouldn’t be allowed to use the facilities until they were fully vaccinated.

Just over 4.5% of you weren’t sure what the right answer was.

What did you say?

Below our Facebook post on the subject, you had plenty to say on the IVF Covid rule – much of it negative.

Kayleigh Griffiths claimed that guidance for pregnant women and those trying for a baby is confusing.

She posted: “So originally they were advised to not get the vaccine, now they’re being forced into it.

“Totally unfair. I appreciate that vaccines are important but should they really have to choose between having a baby and getting the vaccine?”

Michelle Corsar said it was “disgusting”.

She added: “What happened to freedom of choice? I am vaccinated and this just appals me how they can treat people this way.

“Each person should make their own opinion on what is best for them and no one should be penalised against their choice.

“In this country I thought it was freedom of choice? How can the government do this to people who are having a hard enough battle to have a child without facing a ultimatum to either get vaccinated or postpone your treatment?”

Hollie Brown had a different view on the IVF Covid rule.

She wrote: “Why should the NHS fund fertility treatment when people can’t take a vaccine to protect the NHS? Some people. It’s plain and simple really.”

Others felt the rulemakers were ignoring people’s human rights, and felt it was cruel to focus on people they felt were already going through something difficult and emotional.

