Education

Fertility treatment delayed for unvaccinated women – do you think it’s the right decision?

By Sarah Bruce
December 27, 2021, 5:00 pm
Close up of woman's hands holding a pregnancy test
Women awaiting fertility treatment have been told it could be delayed if they don't have a vaccine

Scottish Ministers have paused fertility treatment for unvaccinated women, it has emerged.

Rising cases and new information about pregnant women led the Scottish Government to update their guidance for IVF.

They say the vaccine is safe for expectant mothers. They have taken the decision to “temporarily defer” fertility treatment for women not fully vaccinated.

One parent campaign was angry at the decision, saying Ministers should reverse it “immediately”.

The Scottish Government says their decision to delay fertility treatment was in response to concern from clinicians working in assisted conception centres.

They added that they will review the decision early in the new year.

What has changed?

One of the places to spell out the changes is Aberdeen Fertility Clinic in an announcement posted two days before Christmas.

They explained that of 89 pregnant women admitted to critical care with Covid in Scotland over a period of almost a year, 88 were unvaccinated.

Earlier this month, Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith wrote to NHS bosses. He said that pregnant women are now a clinical risk group.

Chief Medical Officer Gregor Smith speaking
Dr Gregor Smith

The statement continues: “In light of the above evidence, the speed at which the Omicron variant is spreading through communities and the safety of pregnant women and their babies, fertility treatment for unvaccinated women will be deferred with immediate effect.

“We will review this decision during February 2022 or earlier if appropriate.”

The website reassured older women will not lose out through any delays.

Some NHS boards also have statements on their websites, and the Scottish Government decision applies to all NHS fertility treatment.

‘Reverse this decision’

Jo Bisset, organiser for UFT Scotland, said: “Services for women and children have been diabolically bad over the last two years.

“They’ve been the first to suffer while the government has been messing around with Covid restrictions.

“To deny someone a life-changing procedure like IVF on account of vaccination status is wrong.”

She demanded Ministers reverse the fertility treatment delay “immediately”.

What do you think about the change? Is it fair?

What the Scottish Government says

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Covid-19 vaccines are safe and strongly recommended in pregnancy to reduce the significant risks of Covid-19 to unvaccinated pregnant women and their babies.

“Due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases, and concerns about the impact on unvaccinated women, Ministers have taken a decision to temporarily defer fertility treatment for women who are not fully vaccinated.

“We continue to review the evidence and will look to review this decision early in the New Year.”

